EXCLUSIVE: Gayle King's Controversial Photo With Jesse Watters Labeled a 'Career Strategy' — as CBS Starts Leaning Right Under New Boss Bari Weiss
Dec. 5 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Gayle King's viral selfie with Fox News host Jesse Watters wasn't just friendly PR – some say it was career strategy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
'Gayle's No Fool'
"She didn't need to post that picture," a senior CBS source said. "But Gayle's no fool – she knows CBS' new leadership wants balance and broader appeal. She can read the room and she knows the winds at CBS are blowing red."
The move came just weeks after Bari Weiss – an outspoken free-speech conservative – was named editor-in-chief of CBS News, sparking a seismic shift toward "big-tent" storytelling.
King Showing Off To Her New Boss
"Gayle's adapting in real time," said an insider. "She's showing Bari and the bosses she's not just a morning-show favorite – she's a bridge-builder."
Since Weiss has taken over CBS, rumors have been circulating she is "cleaning house" of all liberal hosts – leaving King's future at the network unknown.