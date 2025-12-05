Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Gayle King's Controversial Photo With Jesse Watters Labeled a 'Career Strategy' — as CBS Starts Leaning Right Under New Boss Bari Weiss

Gayle King's photo with Jesse Watters has sparked talk of a 'career strategy' during CBS network's right shift.
Source: MEGA

Gayle King's photo with Jesse Watters has sparked talk of a 'career strategy' during CBS network's right shift.

Dec. 5 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Gayle King's viral selfie with Fox News host Jesse Watters wasn't just friendly PR – some say it was career strategy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

'Gayle's No Fool'

CBS insiders said Gayle King's selfie with Jesse Watters reflects her awareness of the network's new conservative-leaning direction.
Source: @GAYLEKING/INSTAGRAM

CBS insiders said Gayle King's selfie with Jesse Watters reflects her awareness of the network's new conservative-leaning direction.

"She didn't need to post that picture," a senior CBS source said. "But Gayle's no fool – she knows CBS' new leadership wants balance and broader appeal. She can read the room and she knows the winds at CBS are blowing red."

The move came just weeks after Bari Weiss – an outspoken free-speech conservative – was named editor-in-chief of CBS News, sparking a seismic shift toward "big-tent" storytelling.

King Showing Off To Her New Boss

King is aligning with Bari Weiss' vision by positioning herself as a bridge-builder at CBS News.
Source: NBC NEWS/YOUTUBE; MEGA

King is aligning with Bari Weiss' vision by positioning herself as a bridge-builder at CBS News.

"Gayle's adapting in real time," said an insider. "She's showing Bari and the bosses she's not just a morning-show favorite – she's a bridge-builder."

Since Weiss has taken over CBS, rumors have been circulating she is "cleaning house" of all liberal hosts – leaving King's future at the network unknown.

