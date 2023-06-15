Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife Reveals She Killed Her Sister During Family Vacation
Gavin Newsom's wife has come clean about her older sister's death. Jennifer Siebel Newsom killed her sibling, Stacia, by running her over in a golf cart when they were children, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Speaking about the incident to the Los Angeles Times, the California Governor's wife, 48, said her sister's death occurred in 1981 during a family vacation in Hawaii. Several children had been playing on golf buggies when Jennifer reversed her vehicle, not realizing Stacia was hiding behind her cart. She ran her sister over, killing her.
Newsom's wife was only 6 years old, revealing the accident happened days before her seventh birthday.
Jennifer tried to be perfect growing up, hoping she could make up for her sister's accidental death.
"I felt the pressure to be perfect, to make my parents forget, by being two daughters instead of one," she told the outlet, adding she still struggles over the trauma from the incident.
"I'm sure there was survivor's guilt, and I'm sure, in my subconscious, it's like I have to make up for that loss," Jennifer explained. "And I have to do something to improve other people's lives or have an impact, double my own, which is a little crazy. I don't use the word 'crazy.' But you know, it's aspirational.
"I realized that I'm really hard on myself. I realized that you can't blame a 6- [or] 7-year-old. You can't ask them to understand things."
Jennifer also spoke out regarding her case against Harvey Weinstein being dismissed in 2022. As RadarOnline.com reported, Newsom's wife was identified as "Jane Doe #4" and claimed the disgraced Hollywood producer forcibly raped her "at a purported business meeting that turned out to be a trap" in 2005.
She testified against him at trial, and despite not being the only woman with accusations against Weinstein, the jury could not reach a verdict.
"It was a horrific experience. I wouldn't wish it on anyone," she told the Times.
"I felt I could hopefully be helpful and shine a light on, you know, what's wrong in our society when you have serial perpetrators getting away with rape, sexual assault and harassment for decades," Jennifer said, explaining why she took a stand. "And so this was just, I felt like, one way I could contribute, because I [had] stayed relatively silent except for with friends and peers."
The governor later addressed his wife's bravery, revealing he was "incredibly proud" of Jennifer while urging others to "keep fighting to ensure that survivors are supported and that their voices are heard."