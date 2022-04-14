'RHOBH' Star Garcelle Beauvais Reveals Why She ENDED Will Smith Romance & It Has To Do With Jada

Garcelle Beauvais revealed why she ended her short-lived fling with Will Smith in the 1990s following his infamous slap at the 2022 Oscars.

The reality star, 55, said she casually started dating the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor after guest-starring on several episodes during an interview on the Las Culturistas podcast.

"I was an ingenue. He was single and a TV star, so we went out a couple of times," she explained, highlighting they gave their romance a chance on the heels of his divorce from first wife Sheree Zampino. "It wasn't a long-lasting relationship."