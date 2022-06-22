Johnny Depp Dragged Into Gabby Petito/Brian Laundrie Dismissal Hearing, Judge Brings Up Actor's $2 Million Defamation Loss To Amber Heard

Joseph and Nichole sued Christopher and Roberta in March, claiming the latter knew their son murdered Gabby and allegedly hatched a plan to help him flee the country.

Gabby and Brian were engaged to be married. They went on a cross-country road trip and he returned to his parents' Florida home on September 1 without her. Joseph and Nicole claimed Brian, Christopher, and Roberta ignored their pleas for answers as to where Gabby was.