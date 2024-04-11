Rapper G Herbo Pays Off Six-Figure Judgment in Federal Fraud Case, Pleads for Return of Passport
Rapper G Herbo paid off the restitution from his wire fraud case and asked that the government return his passport.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, prosecutors informed the court that the 28-year-old entertainer had satisfied the $140k bill.
The government said, “Now comes the United States of America and acknowledges satisfaction of the assessment, restitution and/or fine Judgment as to the defendant in the above-captioned matter, Herbert Wright III, by payment in full. The United States also acknowledges satisfaction of the Order of Forfeiture or Forfeiture Money Judgment, by payment in full.”
A couple of days before, G Herbo asked that his passport be returned to him. He said he surrendered the passport to the Probation Department in December 2020 pending resolution of this matter.
In January 2024, the rapper was sentenced to 3 years’ probation in the case. He said he needs a court order instructing the Probation Department to release his passport.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Herbo was found guilty of one count of Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.
Herbo agreed to enter the guilty plea in exchange for various other charges being dismissed. As we first reported, on top of the fines, G Herbo was ordered to submit to random drug testing as part of his probation.
A federal grand jury indicted the rapper in December 2020 — along with five co-defendants.
“On social media, Mr. Wright boasted an extravagant lifestyle. He gave the impression that his use of private jets, luxury cars and tropical villas were the legitimate fruits of his booming rap career as “G Herbo.” However, his lavish lifestyle was shamelessly built on deceit and fraud using stolen account information that inflicted substantial harm on numerous businesses, leaving a wake of victims burdened with financial losses.” Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy said at the time. “This case should serve as a stark reminder that breaking the law leads to prosecution and accountability, regardless of who you are, how many likes you rack up or how many followers you have.”
In court, the government accused Herbo and associates of conspiring to, “defraud numerous businesses and individuals throughout the United States by using unauthorized and stolen payment card account information of real individuals – including the actual cardholders’ names, addresses, security codes and account expiration dates.”
“[Herbo] also used fraud proceeds to travel to various concert venues and to advance his career by posting photographs and/or videos of himself on the private jets, in exotic cars and at the Jamaican villa on social media and in music videos,” the government alleged.
In addition, they claimed he used the money to buy “designer puppies.”