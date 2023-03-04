Fyre Festival Creator Billy McFarland Reunites With Doc Star Andy King 5 Years After Disastrous Event To Raise Money For Bahamas Workers
Fyre Festival creator Billy McFarland reunited with viral documentary star Andy King five years after the disastrous event to raise money, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The duo teamed up yet again to film a comical video promoting their new venture together: selling grilled cheeses at 7th Street Burger in New York City.
Reports indicate the proceeds from the April 7 event will go to the workers in the Bahamas who are still owed money.
King was cooking up some sandwiches in the video, which appears to be poking fun at the shockingly bland meal served at the Fyre Festival. He was also notably drinking from an Evian bottle, a reference to his famous revelation in the Netflix documentary.
McFarland and King even put together a list of
As you may recall, McFarland was behind the now-infamous bash in the Bahamas that famously imploded in the spring of 2017. King, an event planner, rose to fame in 2019 after appearing in the Netflix doc Fyre and offering his take on the ordeal.
King, who is openly gay, worked with McFarland to plan the failed event and candidly shared in the doc that McFarland asked him to offer oral sex to a customs officer to gain access to bottled water for festival-goers, and he said he was "fully prepared" to do it.
All hell broke loose after the Fyre Festival turned out to be desolate and unfinished, especially considering it was hyped up to be as epic as Coachella, where the stars gather on a yearly basis. It was dubbed the greatest party that never happened.
Attendees were not only shocked by the music festival-gone-wrong, but also by the food they were offered after being promised "a uniquely authentic island cuisine experience" with "local seafood, Bahamian-style sushi, and even a pig roast."
"Here's the dinner they fed us tonight," one jaw-dropping tweet read. "Literally slices of bread, cheese, and salad with no dressing. #fyrefraud #fyrefestival #dumpsterfyre."
McFarland later pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud in federal court in 2018, and admitted to using fake documents to attract investors.
He got a six-year sentence, but was freed early on supervised release.