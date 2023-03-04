Fyre Festival Creator Billy McFarland Reunites With Doc Star Andy King 5 Years After Disastrous Event To Raise Money For Bahamas Workers

Reports indicate the proceeds from the April 7 event will go to the workers in the Bahamas who are still owed money.

King was cooking up some sandwiches in the video, which appears to be poking fun at the shockingly bland meal served at the Fyre Festival. He was also notably drinking from an Evian bottle, a reference to his famous revelation in the Netflix documentary.

McFarland and King even put together a list of

As you may recall, McFarland was behind the now-infamous bash in the Bahamas that famously imploded in the spring of 2017. King, an event planner, rose to fame in 2019 after appearing in the Netflix doc Fyre and offering his take on the ordeal.