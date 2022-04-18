Revolve's Influencer-Packed Coachella Event Described As 'Absolute Chaos'

"It feels silly to me that I feel frustrated about an influencer PR event," she wrote in her caption. "However, people were trampled, pushed, shoved and were dangerously close to being hit by buses. What was most shocking to me are the influencers acting as if people weren't fighting for their lives and instead, posted on social media like nothing happened. If you attempt to go to #revolvefestival, I hope you get there safely."

Bishop explained within the video that it's an invite-only event and the only way to get in the venue is taking "their specific shuttles to their grounds." Influencers with smaller followings also claimed they were asked to pay $2,000 per ticket.

After allegedly waiting in line for a whopping two hours, Bishop instead decided to call it a day and skip the event.