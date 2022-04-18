Revolve's Influencer-Packed Coachella Event Described As 'Absolute Chaos'
Revolve's influencer-packed event has been described as "absolute chaos" after social media stars detailed the madness that unfolded on Coachella weekend.
TikTok personality Averie Bishop took to her online platforms on Monday, arguing how the fashion label "should be held accountable" due to their transportation issues during the two-day festival in La Quinta, California.
"It feels silly to me that I feel frustrated about an influencer PR event," she wrote in her caption. "However, people were trampled, pushed, shoved and were dangerously close to being hit by buses. What was most shocking to me are the influencers acting as if people weren't fighting for their lives and instead, posted on social media like nothing happened. If you attempt to go to #revolvefestival, I hope you get there safely."
Bishop explained within the video that it's an invite-only event and the only way to get in the venue is taking "their specific shuttles to their grounds." Influencers with smaller followings also claimed they were asked to pay $2,000 per ticket.
After allegedly waiting in line for a whopping two hours, Bishop instead decided to call it a day and skip the event.
And clearly, the law student wasn't the only one who felt things were unorganized in spite of the ample photo opportunities available once on the grounds.
"The festival itself was cute, had great vendors etc. BUT, you could tell transportation was an absolute shit s--," lifestyle and fitness blogger Maceyfit_ wrote via her IG Stories, adding that she didn't mind waiting in line to a certain extent as that could be expected. "People were not nice and it wasn't for me. Lesson Learnt. We agreed when leaving that we were not going to be going back for Day 2, and we didn't!"
Influencers continued to share their accounts on what happened after Los Angeles Magazine reporter Joseph Kapsch first broke the news that there was major "drama going down at Revolve Festival that sinks to level of [Fyre] Festival."
"Influencers stranded in the dirt with no water, under the hot sun for HOURS, waiting for buses that aren't coming to bring them to the actual festival," he tweeted Saturday, citing sources there.
Kim Kardashian and her sister Kendall Jenner were some of the many stars in attendance, including Halsey, Post Malone, Quavo, Sydney Sweeney as well as Chanel Iman.
Revolve Festival has yet to issue a statement regarding the complaints.