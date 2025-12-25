EXCLUSIVE: Wedding From Hell? Friends Urge Zac Brown and Fiancée Kendra Scott to 'Slow Down' as Country Singer's Ex-wife Claims He's Keeping Her 'Tied Up in Lawsuits'
Dec. 25 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
With five divorces between them, Zac Brown and Kendra Scott got engaged in July, announcing they were "so happy and grateful that we found each other."
But the country singer, 47, is still mired in contentious lawsuits with his most recent ex-wife, Kelly Yazdi, who claimed Brown "tried to force" her to sign an NDA, sued her for "corporate espionage" and "has kept me tied up in expensive lawsuits as a means to control and intimidate me," RadarOnline.com can reveal
Kendra Isn't Bothered
A source said Brown's jewelry designer fiancee, 51, is not deterred by Yazdi's claims.
"Kendra sees Kelly as a vengeful ex, and she is completely enamored of Zac," the insider said.
But the couple's friends feel less certain about the union.
Head Over Heels In Love
"They'd like to see Kendra and Zac slow down and get to know each other," said the source. "But they're in love, and that's all they care about."
Just months after making their red carpet debut, the couple shared photos showing off a large pink diamond on her ring finger.
"We are so happy and grateful that we found each other," the couple told People magazine at the time of their engagement.