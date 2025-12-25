EXCLUSIVE: Wedding From Hell? Friends Urge Zac Brown and Fiancée Kendra Scott to 'Slow Down' as Country Singer's Ex-wife Claims He's Keeping Her 'Tied Up in Lawsuits'

With five divorces between them, Zac Brown and Kendra Scott got engaged in July, announcing they were "so happy and grateful that we found each other."

But the country singer, 47, is still mired in contentious lawsuits with his most recent ex-wife, Kelly Yazdi, who claimed Brown "tried to force" her to sign an NDA, sued her for "corporate espionage" and "has kept me tied up in expensive lawsuits as a means to control and intimidate me," RadarOnline.com can reveal