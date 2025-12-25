Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > ZAC BROWN
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Wedding From Hell? Friends Urge Zac Brown and Fiancée Kendra Scott to 'Slow Down' as Country Singer's Ex-wife Claims He's Keeping Her 'Tied Up in Lawsuits'

friends urge zac brown kendra scott slow down ex wife suit
Source: @KELLYYAZDI/INSTAGRAM

Friends urge Zac Brown and fiancée Kendra Scott to slow down as his ex-wife sues him.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 25 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

With five divorces between them, Zac Brown and Kendra Scott got engaged in July, announcing they were "so happy and grateful that we found each other."

But the country singer, 47, is still mired in contentious lawsuits with his most recent ex-wife, Kelly Yazdi, who claimed Brown "tried to force" her to sign an NDA, sued her for "corporate espionage" and "has kept me tied up in expensive lawsuits as a means to control and intimidate me," RadarOnline.com can reveal

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kendra Isn't Bothered

Article continues below advertisement
Zac Brown and Kendra Scott announced their July engagement, saying they were 'so happy and grateful that we found each other.'
Source: MEGA

Zac Brown and Kendra Scott announced their July engagement, saying they were 'so happy and grateful that we found each other.'

Article continues below advertisement

A source said Brown's jewelry designer fiancee, 51, is not deterred by Yazdi's claims.

"Kendra sees Kelly as a vengeful ex, and she is completely enamored of Zac," the insider said.

But the couple's friends feel less certain about the union.

Article continues below advertisement

Head Over Heels In Love

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Jason Kelce

EXCLUSIVE: Jason Kelce's Hollywood Dream Revealed! Former NFL Star 'Driven to Hone His Comedy Skills' as He Plans Major TV Comeback

mariah carey still doesnt know jennifer lopez years

EXCLUSIVE: The Shade Lives On! Mariah Carey Says She Still Doesn't Know Fellow Superstar Jennifer Lopez After 22 Years

Article continues below advertisement
Kelly Yazdi claimed Brown pressured her to sign an NDA, fueling ongoing lawsuits.
Source: @KELLYYAZDI/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Kelly Yazdi claimed Brown pressured her to sign an NDA, fueling ongoing lawsuits.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

"They'd like to see Kendra and Zac slow down and get to know each other," said the source. "But they're in love, and that's all they care about."

Just months after making their red carpet debut, the couple shared photos showing off a large pink diamond on her ring finger.

"We are so happy and grateful that we found each other," the couple told People magazine at the time of their engagement.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.