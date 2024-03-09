'False and Fabricated': French President Emmanuel Macron Denounces Transgender Rumors About His Wife

The original complaint against Ray and Roy was for invasion of private life, violation of image rights and infringement of personality rights,' but the final case was for defamation.

Despite initially being fined for libel, the penalties were significantly reduced upon appeal, with the fines described as "symbolic."

The unfounded accusations gained traction in 2022, particularly within far-right circles during President Macron's re-election campaign.

Groups like the Yellow Vests and anti-vaccine protesters seized upon the rumors to undermine the President. However, the claims have been refuted, with the controversial video spreading misinformation removed from YouTube.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.