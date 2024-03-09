'False and Fabricated': French President Emmanuel Macron Denounces Transgender Rumors About His Wife
French President Emmanuel Macron has officially addressed the rumors surrounding his wife, Brigitte Macron, refuting claims that she was born a man.
The President expressed his frustration with the ongoing speculation and labeled the rumors "false and fabricated."
The couple has been facing relentless scrutiny, with two individuals spreading false information about Brigitte's identity.
Macron spoke out on Friday, coinciding with International Women's Day, where he condemned the transphobic rumors. He highlighted the misogynistic nature of such attacks, emphasizing the daily struggles that women endure against online abuse.
The President made this statement after enshrining the right to abortion in France's constitution.
The individuals responsible for spreading the false claims, Amandine Roy and Natacha Rey, faced legal consequences for their actions.
They alleged that Brigitte was born as a male named Jean-Michel Trogneux in 1953. Additionally, they cast doubt on the existence of Brigitte's first husband, André-Louis Auzière.
Ray claimed that Jean-Louis Auzière had falsified administrative documents to hide a "state secret" that his wife had given birth to Brigitte's three children, including Tiphaine Auzière.
But Auzière told the court: "I worked with Brigitte until the end of the 1980s. I can confirm to you that she is not a man."
The original complaint against Ray and Roy was for invasion of private life, violation of image rights and infringement of personality rights,' but the final case was for defamation.
Despite initially being fined for libel, the penalties were significantly reduced upon appeal, with the fines described as "symbolic."
The unfounded accusations gained traction in 2022, particularly within far-right circles during President Macron's re-election campaign.
Groups like the Yellow Vests and anti-vaccine protesters seized upon the rumors to undermine the President. However, the claims have been refuted, with the controversial video spreading misinformation removed from YouTube.
Brigitte Macron's daughter, Tiphaine Auzière, publicly addressed the fabricated allegations, shedding light on the impact they have had on her family.
She recounted the emotional turmoil she experienced upon learning about her mother's relationship with a young Emmanuel when she was a child.
The legal proceedings surrounding this case brought forth witnesses, including Catherine and Jean-Louis, who played a role in debunking the false narrative.
Despite the attempt to tarnish Brigitte's reputation, the case culminated in the aforementioned reconciliatory "symbolic fines" as agreed by all parties involved.