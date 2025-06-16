EXCLUSIVE: Inside Frederick Forsyth's Life as a Spy — And How Real-Life President Assassination Fear Sparked His Smash 'Day of the Jackal' Novel

RadarOnline.com can reveal how late British author Frederick Forsyth drew inspiration from his past experience as an M16 asset for his best-selling novels, including how a presidential assassination fear led to his most notable work, The Day of the Jackal.

Forsyth died aged 86 on June 9, 2025, following a brief illness.

While he's best known for writing The Day of the Jackal, The Odessa File, and The Dogs of War, among dozens of other titles, Forsyth flew fighter jets with the Royal Air Force – and 10 years before his death, he revealed he once worked as a British spy.