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EXCLUSIVE: Frankie Muniz Opens Up on 'Nightmare' After Shock Divorce Reveal

Frankie Muniz opens up on a 'nightmare' after shock divorce reveal and recounts the painful fallout.
Source: MEGA

Frankie Muniz opens up on a 'nightmare' after shock divorce reveal and recounts the painful fallout.

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Oct. 12 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Former Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz spilled the beans about the painful end of his eight-year marriage to Paige Price, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I'm going through probably the worst nightmare of my life," the 40-year-old actor admitted on Mythical Kitchen's YouTube show Last Meals. "I was married for 10 years and she decided to leave and, you know, I'm going through divorce."

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Muniz Focuses on Life After Split

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Frankie Muniz said he is going through a divorce from Paige Price on 'Last Meals.'
Source: MEGA

Frankie Muniz said he is going through a divorce from Paige Price on 'Last Meals.'

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The popular actor – who wed Price, 33, in 2020 – was not given the opportunity to elaborate on the reasons for the marriage's demise, but said it was "so fresh" and "just started."

The pair met in 2016 and got engaged in 2018 before tying the knot in February 2020.

They share a 5-year-old son, Mauz, who was born in March 2021.

Muniz said he's now fully focused on NASCAR and "I am busier than I've ever been."

"For the first time, I probably don't work to support my family. It's to make me happy. You know, I could just retire. I don't have to do anything. I don't know how my retirement would look now. But yeah, I've been like blessed to get to do so many amazing things and just trying to take advantage of the opportunities."

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Muniz Admits Feeling ‘Very Alone’

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NASCAR is now Muniz's focus as he describes being busier than ever.
Source: MEGA

NASCAR is now Muniz's focus as he describes being busier than ever.

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Muniz has said his love of NASCAR took flight when he drove the pace car at the 2001 Daytona 500.

He later became a full-time NASCAR driver for Rette Jones Racing in the Craftsman Truck Series.

He said on X: "I'm on top of the world in many aspects of my life. I love my wife, I love my son. I love racing. But at the same time, I feel very alone."

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