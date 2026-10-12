EXCLUSIVE: Frankie Muniz Opens Up on 'Nightmare' After Shock Divorce Reveal

The popular actor – who wed Price, 33, in 2020 – was not given the opportunity to elaborate on the reasons for the marriage's demise, but said it was "so fresh" and "just started."

The pair met in 2016 and got engaged in 2018 before tying the knot in February 2020.

They share a 5-year-old son, Mauz, who was born in March 2021.

Muniz said he's now fully focused on NASCAR and "I am busier than I've ever been."

"For the first time, I probably don't work to support my family. It's to make me happy. You know, I could just retire. I don't have to do anything. I don't know how my retirement would look now. But yeah, I've been like blessed to get to do so many amazing things and just trying to take advantage of the opportunities."