EXCLUSIVE: From BFFs to Biggest Enemies — Radar Reveals the Former 'Ride or Die' Stars Who Have Fallen Out of Love

Gwyneth Paltrow & Winona Ryder

It's hard to believe, but the '90s It girls were once attached at the hip – and even dated BFFs Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

But rumor has it Gwyneth [Paltrow], 53, betrayed Winona [Ryder], 54, by stealing her script to Shakespeare in Love, which later earned her an Oscar. "That's an urban myth," the Goop guru swore in 2015.