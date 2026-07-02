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Home > Exclusives > Gwyneth Paltrow
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EXCLUSIVE: From BFFs to Biggest Enemies — Radar Reveals the Former 'Ride or Die' Stars Who Have Fallen Out of Love

former ride or die stars hollywood biggest enemies
Source: MEGA

Former 'Ride or Die' stars became Hollywood's biggest enemies after once sharing close friendships.

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July 2 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Ride-or-dies no more.

RadarOnline.com reveals these celebrity friends famously fell out with each other.

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Ben Affleck and Matt Damon were dating Gwyneth Paltrow and Winona Ryder before rumors claimed Paltrow took Ryder's script for 'Shakespeare in Love.'
Source: Vinnie Levine / MEGA

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon were dating Gwyneth Paltrow and Winona Ryder before rumors claimed Paltrow took Ryder's script for 'Shakespeare in Love.'

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Gwyneth Paltrow & Winona Ryder

It's hard to believe, but the '90s It girls were once attached at the hip – and even dated BFFs Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

But rumor has it Gwyneth [Paltrow], 53, betrayed Winona [Ryder], 54, by stealing her script to Shakespeare in Love, which later earned her an Oscar. "That's an urban myth," the Goop guru swore in 2015.

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Mark Wahlberg & David Beckham

Soccer legend Mark Wahlberg, 51, sued F45 training – which is partly owned by his former actor pal, 55. David [Beckham] claimed he was "duped" into signing an endorsement deal and was never paid the $10 million he was promised.

Wahlberg's lawyers called the allegations baseless – but the parties settled out of court and Beckham's firm retained its investment in F45.

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F45 and Mark Wahlberg settled David Beckham's endorsement dispute out of court while Beckham's firm kept its investment.
Source: MEGA

F45 and Mark Wahlberg settled David Beckham's endorsement dispute out of court while Beckham's firm kept its investment.

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Vin Diesel & Dwayne Johnson

It's been a long and bumpy road for the Fast & Furious foes, whose ego-fueled feud has been raging on and off since 2016.

And despite Dwayne [Johnson], 54, making a surprise cameo in Fast X before promising to "put the past behind us" as he returns in the final installment, it's likely he and Vin [Diesel], 58, still won't film a scene together.

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Dwayne Johnson said he would 'put the past behind us,' after returning to the 'Fast & Furious' franchise with Vin Diesel.
Source: MEGA

Dwayne Johnson said he would 'put the past behind us,' after returning to the 'Fast & Furious' franchise with Vin Diesel.

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Tori Spelling & Shannen Doherty

"One minute we were friends, and then one minute we weren't," Shannen [Doherty] said of their rift on Beverly Hills, 90210. Tori [Spelling], 53, admitted she was "easily swayed" by costars and her then-boyfriend:

"I'm sorry. I still can't speak up for myself sometimes." They buried the hatchet before Doherty's death at 53 in 2024.

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