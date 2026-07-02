EXCLUSIVE: From BFFs to Biggest Enemies — Radar Reveals the Former 'Ride or Die' Stars Who Have Fallen Out of Love
July 2 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Ride-or-dies no more.
RadarOnline.com reveals these celebrity friends famously fell out with each other.
Gwyneth Paltrow & Winona Ryder
It's hard to believe, but the '90s It girls were once attached at the hip – and even dated BFFs Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.
But rumor has it Gwyneth [Paltrow], 53, betrayed Winona [Ryder], 54, by stealing her script to Shakespeare in Love, which later earned her an Oscar. "That's an urban myth," the Goop guru swore in 2015.
Mark Wahlberg & David Beckham
Soccer legend Mark Wahlberg, 51, sued F45 training – which is partly owned by his former actor pal, 55. David [Beckham] claimed he was "duped" into signing an endorsement deal and was never paid the $10 million he was promised.
Wahlberg's lawyers called the allegations baseless – but the parties settled out of court and Beckham's firm retained its investment in F45.
Vin Diesel & Dwayne Johnson
It's been a long and bumpy road for the Fast & Furious foes, whose ego-fueled feud has been raging on and off since 2016.
And despite Dwayne [Johnson], 54, making a surprise cameo in Fast X before promising to "put the past behind us" as he returns in the final installment, it's likely he and Vin [Diesel], 58, still won't film a scene together.
Tori Spelling & Shannen Doherty
"One minute we were friends, and then one minute we weren't," Shannen [Doherty] said of their rift on Beverly Hills, 90210. Tori [Spelling], 53, admitted she was "easily swayed" by costars and her then-boyfriend:
"I'm sorry. I still can't speak up for myself sometimes." They buried the hatchet before Doherty's death at 53 in 2024.
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Kathy Griffin & Anderson Cooper
"I was devastated. It still hurts. I mean, I really loved him," comedian Kathy Griffin, 65, said of journalist Anderson Cooper, 59, snubbing her after she was fired from their CNN New Year's Eve broadcast over her beheading of Donald Trump stunt.
Even worse? He replaced her with her nemesis, Andy Cohen.