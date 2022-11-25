'Slave-Like Conditions': Former Inmate Imprisoned In Russian Penal Colony 'Terrified' For Brittney Griner

A former inmate in a Russian penal colony recently spoke out to say she is “terrified” for Brittney Griner after the imprisoned American basketball player was moved to “one of the harshest colonies” in the country, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Nadya Tolokonnikova, a member of the Russian punk rock and protest band P---y Riot, was arrested in August 2012 for "hooliganism motivated by religious hatred" and sentenced to two years in a Russian penal colony.