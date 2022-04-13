Subway Shooter Suspect STILL At Large — As Eerie New Video Shows Madman Carrying Bags Toward Brooklyn Station

James, 62, is still at large amid a multi-state hunt for him with the FBI's help following his exposed YouTube rants targeting race and New York Mayor Eric Adams.

The shooting suspect, who has been on the FBI's terrorist watchlist from as far back as 2019, posted a cryptic message to his account three weeks before the attack in which he revealed he was leaving Wisconsin and "will never be back again alive."

"I am on my way to Philadelphia. I packed my bags. I got up, even though it's rainy, go to my storage unit, loaded that up, and then finished my apartment off this morning," James said in the video on March 20. "I'm going to take my time though."