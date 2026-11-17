Foo Fighters drummer Ilan Rubin is facing explosive new allegations that he secretly sold equipment belonging to his late business partner's drum company and directed payments into an account controlled by his own business, RadarOnline.com can reveal. According to court documents obtained by Radar, a November 9 amended cross-complaint filed in San Bernardino County Superior Court accuses Rubin of orchestrating an unauthorized equipment sale following the January 2023 death of Q Drum Co. founder Jeremy Berman.

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Secret Venmo Payments Exposed

Source: @brandi_booth/Instagram Brandi Booth alleges Rubin concealed company transactions following her longtime partner's death.

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The filing, brought by Berman's longtime fiancée, Brandi Booth, and Standard Fabrication, Inc., also alleges that security cameras were disabled before Rubin entered the company's workshop and that nearly $100,000 in outstanding debt was subsequently erased from company tax records. The allegations have not been proven in court. Court documents allege Rubin negotiated the sale of Q Drum's machinery and equipment to Sahir Hanif in February 2023, just weeks after Berman's death. By early March, the two were allegedly coordinating the removal, transportation, and storage of equipment from the company's San Bernardino workshop. Rather than directing payment to Q Drum, Rubin allegedly instructed Hanif to send the money through a Venmo account belonging to Elitist Enterprises, a company Rubin controlled.

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Security Cameras Allegedly Shut Off Before Workshop Visit

Source: @qdrumco/instagram Q Drum Co. founder Jeremy Berman died in January 2023, leaving behind a bitter ownership dispute.

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The filing claims the transaction occurred without authorization from Standard Fabrication, which held a 51 percent ownership interest in Q Drum. Booth's legal team alleges Rubin never provided an accounting detailing the equipment sold, purchase prices, or whereabouts of the proceeds. In another allegation, the amended complaint claims Rubin's associate Roger Ko entered the workshop on January 28, 2023, and disabled its security cameras. Rubin allegedly entered the premises while the cameras were off, later leaving Booth a voicemail confirming he was at the shop with Ko. The filing also references statements made by musician Devin Jamal Williams during a March 2026 podcast appearance.

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$99K Debt Allegedly Vanishes From Company Records

Source: MEGA Rubin's company, Elitist Enterprises, held a 49 percent stake in Q Drum Co.

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Williams allegedly described Rubin and Ko entering the workshop and grabbing "what they could, whatever was left." The complaint further alleges equipment originating from the workshop was transferred to other individuals without being properly accounted for. The amended filing also accuses Rubin of manipulating Q Drum's financial records. According to the complaint, Standard Fabrication previously loaned Q Drum $99,251, an obligation reflected in earlier federal tax returns. However, the company's 2024 return allegedly eliminated that debt while recording an $84,449 capital contribution that Standard Fabrication maintains it never made. Booth's attorneys contend the disputed entries effectively stripped her company of its position as a creditor.

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Bitter Legal War Heads Toward Jury Trial

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Source: @qdrumco/instagram The lawsuit centers on machinery and equipment allegedly sold without the majority owner's approval.