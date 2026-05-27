Florida Woman, 33, Arrested for Allegedly Performing Dentistry Without License in Her Home After Explosive Undercover Probe
May 27 2026, Published 11:50 a.m. ET
A Miami woman has been accused of secretly running a fully-operational dental clinic out of her home, RadarOnline.com can report.
Undercover cops discovered tools, equipment and vials of drugs and anesthetics in the makeshift office, where the woman was busted right in the middle of performing a tricky "dental crown" procedure on a patient.
Undercover Detectives Swooped in
According to authorities, Maria Del Carmen Fontaine-Uliver, 33, of Miami Gardens, does hold an active dental radiographer license in Florida, which allows her to take X-rays under the supervision of a licensed dentist.
However, according to the Department of Health, she is not licensed to perform dental procedures independently.
Undercover detectives set up a fake appointment to request a consultation for veneers. When police arrived at the home, they found Fontaine-Uliver actively performing dental work on a patient seated in a reclining dental chair.
Deputies said she told the patient to notify her if she experienced pain or discomfort so an anesthetic could be administered. That's when they swooped in to arrest her.
What Was Found in Her Home
During a search of her home, authorities said they found what appeared to be a fully operational dental office, including six vials of Xylocaine, a local anesthetic used in dental procedures.
Fontaine-Uliver, who said she is a licensed dentist in Cuba, but not the United States, is not licensed to possess or administer the medication, and the vials were seized as evidence.
She now faces charges of practicing dentistry without a license and possessing prescription drugs with the intent to sell or deliver.
The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office is urging her former patients to come forward as the investigation expands.
More 'Discount' Dentistry
Discount dentistry seems to be on the rise in Florida, where a similar situation played out last year. Emely Martinez, 35, allegedly advertised on social media under the name It's the Veneerlady and offered veneers at a lower price. Now authorities know how she was able to keep her prices so low.
According to police, Martinez was unlicensed and had no schooling when she performed this work, which left several patients with huge bills from emergency dental work to reverse the damage.
In one particular case, Martinez allegedly incorrectly put in the veneers, leaving the unidentified patient with "pain and injury." According to authorities, a real dentist then had to perform "emergency dental surgery" to save her natural teeth.
The dentist then discovered Martinez allegedly used "nail glue" to insert the veneers.
Another victim is said to have suffered "ongoing consequences" from Martinez, after paying $1,600 for a set of veneers that kept falling out. When the victim confronted Martinez, she allegedly refused to offer a refund and then "ceased contact."
Two other people also reported Martinez after experiencing pain and infections following the procedures, according to arrest warrants.
"They actually have had to pay thousands of dollars to get their teeth fixed, and some of them had to wait for the infection to clear and go get their teeth fixed," Pinellas Park Police Department Sgt. Windy Vater said in an interview.
She added: "She is not licensed to put in veneers. She has no schooling to do veneers. And in the state of Florida, obviously, you have to be licensed to do any kind of work like that."