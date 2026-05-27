Florida Woman, 33, Arrested for Allegedly Performing Dentistry Without License in Her Home After Explosive Undercover Probe

According to authorities, Maria Del Carmen Fontaine-Uliver, 33, of Miami Gardens, does hold an active dental radiographer license in Florida, which allows her to take X-rays under the supervision of a licensed dentist.

However, according to the Department of Health, she is not licensed to perform dental procedures independently.

Undercover detectives set up a fake appointment to request a consultation for veneers. When police arrived at the home, they found Fontaine-Uliver actively performing dental work on a patient seated in a reclining dental chair.

Deputies said she told the patient to notify her if she experienced pain or discomfort so an anesthetic could be administered. That's when they swooped in to arrest her.