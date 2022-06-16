'Go Back To Your Country!' Florida Seafood Restaurant Customer's Vile Racist Tirade CAUGHT On Camera

"At the end of the meal to pay, she said the shrimp was spoiled (it wasn't) and she ate three. We said sorry, we cannot refund it, and she started saying racist remarks," the eatery claimed in a statement shared via its Instagram caption this week, noting she left with the supposedly spoiled food in the end.

"You're a Chinese b----," the woman boldly said as they filmed her going off.

The woman refused to back down, despite her tirade being documented for the world to see, going on to mock the workers. She added, "You want me to spell it for you?"