Shocking Diary Of Buffalo Shooter Suspect Revealed! Payton Gendron Was Radicalized Online During Early Days Of Pandemic

Gendron’s diary, which was obtained by The Post via the International Centre for the Study of Radicalization, reportedly contains thousands of entries written by the radicalized teenager that not only contain daily updates in connection to his growing extremism but also step-by-step plans to carry out a mass terrorist attack much like the one that took place at Tops Friendly Market on Saturday.

“It’s his diary that really stands out, as it gives us insight into the person behind the image,” Dr. Rajan Basra, a researcher for the International Centre for the Study of Radicalization, told the outlet Tuesday. “It shows his uncertainty over whether he could murder people. Over a dozen times he wrote about wanting to commit suicide instead.”

“He was essentially having a conversation with himself, at times doubting what he was doing, and other times doubling down on his racist beliefs,” Dr. Basra added. “The diary shows a volatile mix between racist beliefs, white nationalism, and complex mental health issues.”