Family Of Buffalo Shooting Suspect Payton Gendron Blame COVID-19 & 'Lizard Brain' For Slaughter That Left 10 Dead

The family of Payton Gendron, the main suspect in the mass shooting that took place in a Buffalo supermarket over the weekend, spoke out after Gendron’s arrest to blame his fear and paranoia over Covid-19 for what led him to allegedly commit the shooting that left 10 Black people dead and many more seriously injured.

In a surprising interview with The Post on Monday, Gendron’s relatives revealed that they believe the 18-year-old “snapped” and committed the atrocity in Buffalo on Saturday after isolating himself from the world during the Covid-19 pandemic and spending too much time inside visiting white supremacist websites.