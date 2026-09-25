Florida Mom, 38, Accused of Performing Sexual Acts With Dog Ranted About Being Labeled a 'Bad' Pet Parent — Two Years Before Disturbing Allegations
Sept. 25 2026, Published 11:37 a.m. ET
The Florida mom accused of performing disturbing acts with the family dog went on an online rant about being labeled a "bad" pet "parent" by members of her community, RadarOnline.com can report.
Malia Nummerdor reportedly owns several dogs, in addition to the one her estranged husband, Erik, claims he filmed being sexually abused by her.
Malia Nummerdor Was Blasted as a 'Bad Dog Parent'
Long before Malia was arrested on charges of "Sexual Activity Involving Animals", the 38-year-old defended her care for her dogs after one of them ran away from her Charlotte County home.
In a 2024 Facebook post, Malia begged her neighbors to help find her then 14-year-old Jack Russell terrier, Ryder, who was apparently able to escape the woman's home, which had been damaged by Hurricane Ian.
"Thanks to Ian I still don't have a livable house, let alone decent fence to keep these d-mn dogs in," Malia wrote on her personal post.
"So judge if ya want, I've seen the comments I've heard how bad of a 'dog parent' I am on Next Door, but nobody cares," she continued. "I just want my Ryderdie back."
Malia's story had a happy ending. She shared an update that said she was able to find the dog after it was taken to a local shelter.
Malia Nummerdor 'Did Not Know' She Was 'Secretly Being Filmed'
Malia's more recent alleged crime appears to have been revealed by her estranged ex-husband, as the two are locked in a bitter divorce. The situation exploded earlier this month when Erik reportedly uploaded the 2024 video of Malia engaging in disturbing acts with a different family dog, Ranger.
When authorities asked Malia about the video, the 38-year-old said Erik "had installed the cameras without her knowledge," according to her arrest affidavit, which Radar has obtained.
She also said Erik accessed her social media accounts to post the video.
"(Malia) stated the recordings were made in 2024, and that Erik had previously threatened her with the videos," the report states.
Erik Nummerdor Claimed He Installed Cameras to Catch a Thief
However, Erik told officers a different tale, stating that he installed two security cameras in the couple's home to find out who had been stealing money from a coin container.
He explained that while reviewing recordings from the bedroom camera, he found allegedly shocking video footage of Malia and Ranger.
"He stated the bedroom camera was visible, displayed a blinking red light, and was known to household members," the detective wrote in the affidavit.
Erik provided deputies with images from the recording and access to the laptop containing the video footage.
Malia Nummerdor Was 'Under the Influence'
Malia has acknowledged that the video shows her and Ranger, but has also denied any inappropriate conduct. Instead, she told deputies she had "merely been lying with and petting her elderly dog near her bed."
Authorities noted Malia appeared impaired and acknowledged she was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol when they interviewed her, the affidavit states.
"When asked to clarify her physical position and the dog's placement between her legs, (Malia) was unable to provide any coherent or consistent explanation," the report continues. "Her descriptions of her posture and the dog's orientation were contradictory and lacked spatial clarity."