Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Florida

Florida Mom, 38, Accused of Performing Sexual Acts With Dog Ranted About Being Labeled a 'Bad' Pet Parent — Two Years Before Disturbing Allegations

Malia Nummerdor has been called a 'bad dog parent' in the past.
Source: FACEBOOK

Malia Nummerdor has been called a 'bad dog parent' in the past.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 25 2026, Published 11:37 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The Florida mom accused of performing disturbing acts with the family dog went on an online rant about being labeled a "bad" pet "parent" by members of her community, RadarOnline.com can report.

Malia Nummerdor reportedly owns several dogs, in addition to the one her estranged husband, Erik, claims he filmed being sexually abused by her.

Article continues below advertisement

Malia Nummerdor Was Blasted as a 'Bad Dog Parent'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
The Florida mom was arrested on charges of 's-xual activity' with one of her dogs.
Source: FACEBOOK

The Florida mom was arrested on charges of 's-xual activity' with one of her dogs.

Long before Malia was arrested on charges of "Sexual Activity Involving Animals", the 38-year-old defended her care for her dogs after one of them ran away from her Charlotte County home.

In a 2024 Facebook post, Malia begged her neighbors to help find her then 14-year-old Jack Russell terrier, Ryder, who was apparently able to escape the woman's home, which had been damaged by Hurricane Ian.

"Thanks to Ian I still don't have a livable house, let alone decent fence to keep these d-mn dogs in," Malia wrote on her personal post.

"So judge if ya want, I've seen the comments I've heard how bad of a 'dog parent' I am on Next Door, but nobody cares," she continued. "I just want my Ryderdie back."

Malia's story had a happy ending. She shared an update that said she was able to find the dog after it was taken to a local shelter.

Article continues below advertisement

Malia Nummerdor 'Did Not Know' She Was 'Secretly Being Filmed'

She clapped back at critics after another pet, Ryder, escaped her property.
Source: FACEBOOK

She clapped back at critics after another pet, Ryder, escaped her property.

Malia's more recent alleged crime appears to have been revealed by her estranged ex-husband, as the two are locked in a bitter divorce. The situation exploded earlier this month when Erik reportedly uploaded the 2024 video of Malia engaging in disturbing acts with a different family dog, Ranger.

When authorities asked Malia about the video, the 38-year-old said Erik "had installed the cameras without her knowledge," according to her arrest affidavit, which Radar has obtained.

She also said Erik accessed her social media accounts to post the video.

"(Malia) stated the recordings were made in 2024, and that Erik had previously threatened her with the videos," the report states.

Article continues below advertisement

Erik Nummerdor Claimed He Installed Cameras to Catch a Thief

Malia and her ex Erik are going through a messy divorce.
Source: FACEBOOK

Malia and her ex Erik are going through a messy divorce.

However, Erik told officers a different tale, stating that he installed two security cameras in the couple's home to find out who had been stealing money from a coin container.

He explained that while reviewing recordings from the bedroom camera, he found allegedly shocking video footage of Malia and Ranger.

"He stated the bedroom camera was visible, displayed a blinking red light, and was known to household members," the detective wrote in the affidavit.

Erik provided deputies with images from the recording and access to the laptop containing the video footage.

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Jimmy Kimmel, Donald Trump and Natalie Harp

Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump by Introducing his Own 'Natalie' During Show In Latest Dig at President

picture of Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton's Manager Allegedly Wants Icon's Family 'Out of the Picture' Amid Legal War with Nephew

Malia Nummerdor Was 'Under the Influence'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Erik uploaded the allegedly incriminating video to Facebook amid their divorce.
Source: FACEBOOK

Erik uploaded the allegedly incriminating video to Facebook amid their divorce.

Malia has acknowledged that the video shows her and Ranger, but has also denied any inappropriate conduct. Instead, she told deputies she had "merely been lying with and petting her elderly dog near her bed."

Authorities noted Malia appeared impaired and acknowledged she was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol when they interviewed her, the affidavit states.

"When asked to clarify her physical position and the dog's placement between her legs, (Malia) was unable to provide any coherent or consistent explanation," the report continues. "Her descriptions of her posture and the dog's orientation were contradictory and lacked spatial clarity."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.