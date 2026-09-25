Florida Mom, 38, Accused of Performing Sexual Acts With Dog Ranted About Being Labeled a 'Bad' Pet Parent — Two Years Before Disturbing Allegations

Malia Nummerdor reportedly owns several dogs, in addition to the one her estranged husband, Erik, claims he filmed being sexually abused by her.

The Florida mom accused of performing disturbing acts with the family dog went on an online rant about being labeled a "bad" pet "parent" by members of her community, RadarOnline.com can report.

The Florida mom was arrested on charges of 's-xual activity' with one of her dogs.

Long before Malia was arrested on charges of "Sexual Activity Involving Animals", the 38-year-old defended her care for her dogs after one of them ran away from her Charlotte County home.

In a 2024 Facebook post, Malia begged her neighbors to help find her then 14-year-old Jack Russell terrier, Ryder, who was apparently able to escape the woman's home, which had been damaged by Hurricane Ian.

"Thanks to Ian I still don't have a livable house, let alone decent fence to keep these d-mn dogs in," Malia wrote on her personal post.

"So judge if ya want, I've seen the comments I've heard how bad of a 'dog parent' I am on Next Door, but nobody cares," she continued. "I just want my Ryderdie back."

Malia's story had a happy ending. She shared an update that said she was able to find the dog after it was taken to a local shelter.