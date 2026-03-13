EXCLUSIVE: Burned Firerose Still Blaming Billy Ray Cyrus — Spurned Beauty Warns Liz Hurley Singer is an Achy Breaky Monster
March 13 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
While Billy Ray Cyrus has moved on with actress Elizabeth Hurley, his third ex-wife, singer Firerose, is seemingly speaking to her replacement – and all women – by warning that he is an abusive narcissist who allegedly tortured her verbally and emotionally during their years together, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In her latest salvo against the 64-year-old crooner, the 38-year-old Aussie beauty – who was married to him for a brief seven months in 2023 and 2024 and is closer in age to his superstar daughter Miley Cyrus, 33 – posted an audio clip to Instagram of a man tormenting her, whom she claims is Billy Ray.
"F**k you, you will not listen," said the man on the tape.
Explosive Audio Reveals Bitter Showdown
A gal who is supposedly Firerose answered "I'm listening, please," before the man replies: "OK listen to this, if you want to salvage anything about us, you sit on the couch."
She begs: "Please just listen to me ... Please don't, please," and he said: "Stand there and cry… You deserve every bit of this. You won't fking stop, you are so selfish. The most selfish fking human being I've ever known."
Billy has long denied Firerose's abuse allegations, and court documents reveal that she walked away from the marriage in May 2024 with no financial gain.
Firerose Details ‘Torture’ Marriage Claims
To this day, Firerose, who underwent a double mastectomy due to a malignant gene, continues to talk about the torture she says she suffered from Billy Ray, who has also accused her of being emotionally abusive.
Firerose told her followers that after hooking up with him years ago when she was 22 and a friend of Miley, "you will meet a 49-year-old man who convinces you that he's your soul mate."
But she warned: "It is very important that you don't believe him."
Firerose, real name Johanna Rose Hodges, described life with Billy Ray as "control, isolation, rage, manipulation, walking on eggshells."
In another post, she says she was "publicly displayed to uphold their mask while being abused behind closed doors" and calls it "one of the most isolating and devastating experiences imaginable."
Firerose Explains Why She Stayed
Explaining why she never spoke up: "When all your focus is on surviving, keeping your abuser's secrets becomes paramount so you remain completely silent, terrified of what will happen if you expose them."
She added: "My deepest prayer is that by sharing a fraction of the most excruciating years of my life, it will give that one girl the strength to get through another day."