While Billy Ray Cyrus has moved on with actress Elizabeth Hurley, his third ex-wife, singer Firerose, is seemingly speaking to her replacement – and all women – by warning that he is an abusive narcissist who allegedly tortured her verbally and emotionally during their years together, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In her latest salvo against the 64-year-old crooner, the 38-year-old Aussie beauty – who was married to him for a brief seven months in 2023 and 2024 and is closer in age to his superstar daughter Miley Cyrus, 33 – posted an audio clip to Instagram of a man tormenting her, whom she claims is Billy Ray.

"F**k you, you will not listen," said the man on the tape.