Disgraced 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' Star Re-Emerges for Fan Event After Horrific Series of Sex Offender Offenses

Jones, 78, played high school principal Ed Rooney, whose efforts to catch Ferris skipping school were foiled by the charismatic teen at every turn.

He later went on to star in the 1988 movie Beetlejuice, and his character was killed off as part of the plot of last year's long-awaited sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

When discussing life after the film, Jones told the audience he had left Los Angeles, without revealing exactly why.

He said: "I moved to live in the desert. I didn't want to be in L.A. anymore, but I got my family here, and so little kids get old fast. I'm driving back and forth."