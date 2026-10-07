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EXCLUSIVE: FBI Moves to Seize 'Nude Leaks' Sites Accused of Selling Stolen Intimate Images as Sickening Scheme Exposed

FBI
Source: UNSPLASH

Federal investigators are moving to seize two websites accused of selling stolen intimate images as part of a disturbing alleged cybercrime operation.

Oct. 7 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

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The FBI has moved to seize two websites accused of operating a disturbing online marketplace for stolen intimate images and videos, with investigators claiming the sites offered massive collections of explicit material obtained without victims' consent, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Federal authorities sought control of the domain names NudeLeaksTeens.com and NLTVIDS.com as part of an investigation into alleged cybercrime, nonconsensual intimate images, and the sexual exploitation of minors.

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FBI Uncovers Massive Operation

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The FBI is seeking to seize two domains allegedly used to sell stolen intimate material.
Source: MEGA

The FBI is seeking to seize two domains allegedly used to sell stolen intimate material.

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According to court documents obtained by Radar, an FBI task force officer alleged there was probable cause to believe the domains were being used to facilitate multiple federal offenses.

Investigators said NudeLeaksTeens, referred to as NLT in the affidavit, had been operating since at least February 2024 and advertised hacked and stolen sexually explicit images and videos depicting young women and girls. The material was allegedly packaged into individual "albums" and larger "collections" that customers could purchase.

According to investigators, albums were typically labeled with a victim's first and last name and could include identifying information such as social media handles, dates of birth, phone numbers, and email addresses.

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Thousands of Images Allegedly Sold

Investigators allege massive collections of intimate material were obtained from hacked social media accounts.
Source: UNSPLASH

Investigators allege massive collections of intimate material were obtained from hacked social media accounts.

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The scale outlined by authorities is staggering. One collection allegedly advertised approximately 6,200 private nude files taken from hacked Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook accounts. Investigators said their review of that collection also uncovered child sexual abuse material involving an identified minor.

Another package allegedly included material involving 1,915 girls and totaled 172GB. Investigators were also able to follow the money.

The affidavit states NLT previously accepted payments through Coinbase Commerce. Records obtained during the investigation allegedly included customer information, including names, subscriber information, and details about the content purchased.

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FBI Identifies 163 U.S. Customers

Investigators used payment records to help identify at least 163 U.S. customers.
Source: UNSPLASH

Investigators used payment records to help identify at least 163 U.S. customers.

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Using information from those records, including customers' driver’s licenses and physical addresses, the FBI said it identified at least 163 customers residing in the United States.

Despite later moving away from Coinbase payments, the site allegedly continued selling content. Investigators cited a July 2025 Telegram post in which an administrator claimed NLT was making between $25,000 and $30,000 per month. Perhaps one of the most disturbing allegations involves victims who attempted to have their material removed.

Investigators said NLT maintained pages where victims could request takedowns, but allegedly required them to provide an image of themselves and photo identification.

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Victims' Takedown Requests Take Disturbing Turn

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Federal authorities asked the court to seize the two domains and redirect them to law-enforcement servers.
Source: MEGA

Federal authorities asked the court to seize the two domains and redirect them to law-enforcement servers.

Authorities later discovered the site was selling a collection containing material that appeared to have previously been removed following takedown requests, along with copies of identification documents submitted by victims.

Federal authorities ultimately asked the court to issue a seizure warrant for both domains and redirect them to servers controlled by law enforcement.

The planned replacement page carries an unmistakable message: "This Website Has Been Seized."

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