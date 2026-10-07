EXCLUSIVE: FBI Moves to Seize 'Nude Leaks' Sites Accused of Selling Stolen Intimate Images as Sickening Scheme Exposed

According to court documents obtained by Radar, an FBI task force officer alleged there was probable cause to believe the domains were being used to facilitate multiple federal offenses.

Investigators said NudeLeaksTeens, referred to as NLT in the affidavit, had been operating since at least February 2024 and advertised hacked and stolen sexually explicit images and videos depicting young women and girls. The material was allegedly packaged into individual "albums" and larger "collections" that customers could purchase.

According to investigators, albums were typically labeled with a victim's first and last name and could include identifying information such as social media handles, dates of birth, phone numbers, and email addresses.