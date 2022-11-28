Ex-FBI Investigator Speculates University Of Idaho Murders Were A Targeted Attack By Someone In Students' 'Orbit'

Daly said authorities have handled it "very well" thus far, noting they don't want to further distress the community nor signal something to a killer.

Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20 were found stabbed to death in an off-campus house on November 13, and Daly said it could have been an individual who at least one of them knew.

Daly pointed out how two other roommates survived the attack and were left unharmed, questioning if the killer may have known the layout of their home or was aware of their routines.