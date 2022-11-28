Ex-FBI Investigator Speculates University Of Idaho Murders Were A Targeted Attack By Someone In Students' 'Orbit'
A former FBI investigator shared his theory about the University of Idaho murders as the killer behind the quadruple homicide remains at large, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Sunday, Bill Daly appeared on a TV segment to discuss the case and was asked his thoughts about the killings being a random or targeted attack.
Daly said authorities have handled it "very well" thus far, noting they don't want to further distress the community nor signal something to a killer.
Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20 were found stabbed to death in an off-campus house on November 13, and Daly said it could have been an individual who at least one of them knew.
Daly pointed out how two other roommates survived the attack and were left unharmed, questioning if the killer may have known the layout of their home or was aware of their routines.
"There are a couple of things that are starting to suggest that there was someone in these people's orbit that caused this incident to come about by this murderer," said Daly on Fox News.
"By not hearing certain things from the police, I think they have a lot more than we're aware of. We know that they've had literally hundreds of interviews conducted, and simply hundreds of pieces of forensic evidence collected," he continued.
Daly compared the process to peeling back an onion, revealing that more information would more than likely emerge over time.
The Moscow Police Department shared a new press release on Sunday, revealing they have received 78 calls for unusual circumstances and 36 requests to "check the welfare of loved ones, an increase from 70 and 18, respectively, for all of October."
"At this time, no suspect has been identified and only vetted information that does not hinder the investigation will be released to the public," the statement read.
RadarOnline.com can confirm that autopsies were completed on November 17.
The Latah County Coroner confirmed the identity of the four murdered individuals and listed their cause and manner of death as homicide by stabbing.
The report stated that all four victims were likely asleep and each was stabbed multiple times. Some had defensive wounds, but there was no sign of sexual assault.