'Death to Donald Trump': FBI Arrests Ohio Man, 26, Threatening to Assassinate Prez and Behead Florida Congressman Randy Fine

"Dear fata-- piece of sh-tstain, I cannot wait to take a trip to you [sic] lovely home and light the whole place on fire and murder you and your entire family in the middle of the night while you sleep," the email read.

"I hope you disgusting N-zi f--ks sleep with one eye open for the rest of your life because I will NEVER stop until your head is hanging from the rooftops of the White House.

"You deserve 10000% to be beheaded and have your body paraded through the streets."

He ended the email with a threat to the president as well, writing: "DEATH TO [Fine] AND DEATH TO DONALD TRUMP!!!"