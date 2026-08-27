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Home > News > Donald Trump

'Death to Donald Trump': FBI Arrests Ohio Man, 26, Threatening to Assassinate Prez and Behead Florida Congressman Randy Fine

An Ohio man is charged with threatening to harm President Trump and a Florida Congressman.
Source: mega; Franklin County Sheriff's Office

An Ohio man is charged with threatening to harm President Trump and a Florida Congressman.

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Aug. 27 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

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A man from Ohio has been arrested and charged with threatening to kill President Trump and behead Republican Florida Congressman Randy Fine, RadarOnline.com can report.

Alex Justin Miller, of Columbus, is federally charged with interstate transmission of a threat to injure, according to a copy of his criminal complaint.

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'You Deserve to be Beheaded'

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Alex Justin Miller sent an email threatening the Republican politicians.
Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office

Alex Justin Miller allegedly sent an email threatening the Republican politicians.

According to the criminal complaint, Miller sent a true threat to the U.S. Congressman via email, threatening to murder Fine and his family.

The 26-year-old allegedly sent an email with the subject line, "Can't wait to snipe your head off your shoulders!! :)."

In the email, federal prosecutors said Miller threatened to kill his family while they slept.

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Source: @RepFine/X

"Dear fata-- piece of sh-tstain, I cannot wait to take a trip to you [sic] lovely home and light the whole place on fire and murder you and your entire family in the middle of the night while you sleep," the email read.

"I hope you disgusting N-zi f--ks sleep with one eye open for the rest of your life because I will NEVER stop until your head is hanging from the rooftops of the White House.

"You deserve 10000% to be beheaded and have your body paraded through the streets."

He ended the email with a threat to the president as well, writing: "DEATH TO [Fine] AND DEATH TO DONALD TRUMP!!!"

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Alex Justin Miller Has Threatened Other Members of the Trump Administration

Miller reportedly threatened to behead Florida Representative Randy Fine and his family.
Source: mega

Miller reportedly threatened to behead Florida Representative Fine and his family.

Fine represents Florida's 6th Congressional District, which includes Daytona Beach and part of northeast Florida adjacent to the Atlantic Ocean. The Jewish representative is currently serving his first term in Congress and was endorsed by President Trump and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

It's not clear why Miller, a resident of Ohio, specifically targeted the Florida politician, but investigators did reveal the suspect has slammed other political leaders as well.

Court documents allege Miller called former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem a "garbage human being all around" and "mentally unfit" for her job. He also allegedly left a review using derogatory language and referencing beheading about White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

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Randy Fine Fires Back at Threats

Fine downplayed the threat while thanking authorities for their help.
Source: mega

Fine downplayed the threat while thanking authorities for their help.

Following Miller's arrest, Fine thanked authorities and admitted this wasn't the first time he had been threatened.

"There are three people who have been arrested and prosecuted for making death threats against me in the past 10 years," he posted on X. "There are now four."

Fine, 52, credited local law enforcement for taking immediate action and tracking down and arresting Miller, while also making a point to stay strong.

"If they think this will make me afraid, they are wrong," Fine continued. "There is no place in our political system for this. And those who make these threats – whether to a Republican or Democrat – will go to prison for a very long time."

If convicted, Miller faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison.

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Donald Trump Faces Repeated Death Threats

President Trump has been threatened with death multiple times.
Source: mega

President Trump has been threatened with death multiple times.

Trump has faced his share of assassination threats and attempts throughout his presidency. Earlier this month, Jeanine John Taele was arrested outside the Trump National Golf Course near Los Angeles just two days before a planned visit from the president.

The 38-year-old was allegedly "monitoring security-planning activities" at the club on Sunday, August 2, and had a loaded magazine with hollow-point bullets in his pants pocket when he was approached by officers.

A subsequent search of his home uncovered an "illegally modified AR platform rifle," a .45-caliber pistol, body armor, high-capacity magazines, and ammunition.

Authorities also said that "multiple notebooks containing concerning statements" and two "radio signal devices" were found as well.

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