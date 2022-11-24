'We Don't Do Gay': Father Of Colorado Shooting Victim Reveals First Reaction Was To Question Why Son Was At LGBTQ Club Before Mercilessly Killing 5

RadarOnline.com has learned that Brink said he was notified about what happened on November 20 by Aldrich's defense attorneys, who explained that his son was involved in a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub known as Club Q.

The 48-year-old said that he is a Mormon and immediately wondered why Aldrich was at Club Q.

"You know Mormons don't do gay. We don't do gay. There's no gays in the Mormon church. We don't do gay," Brink said during a new interview with CBS 8.

Public defenders representing the 22-year-old describe Aldrich as "non-binary" who uses "they/them pronouns" in court documents.