Bruised & Bloodied Colorado Shooting Suspect Appears In Court After Vicious Killing Spree Leaves 5 Dead

"I grabbed the gun out of his hand and just started hitting him in the head, over and over," Mr. Fierro said, revealing he sprung into action after hearing loud booms.

The Army veteran said he "just went into combat mode" because "I just know I have to kill this guy before he kills us."

"In combat, most of the time nothing happens, but it's that mad minute, that mad minute, and you are tested in that minute. It becomes habit," he added, revealing it was a blur.

"I don't know how I got the weapon away from that guy, no idea," Fierro continued.