Colorado Nightclub Shooter Suspect's Grandfather Identified As MAGA Republican Lawmaker Who Celebrated January 6 Capitol Riots

The grandfather of the man accused of opening fire and killing five people at a Colorado nightclub over the weekend has been identified as a Republican lawmaker who praised the January 6, 2021 attacks on the United States Capitol, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Randy Voepel, the grandfather of shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich, was until recently a MAGA Republican lawmaker who compared the attacks on the U.S. Capitol building to the Revolutionary War.