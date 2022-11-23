Colorado Springs Club Q Shooting Suspect's Biological Father Is An Adult Film Star With Criminal History

Unthinkable terror unfolded at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ bar, Club Q, on Sunday, November 20, when an armed man opened fire on innocent patrons, killing five and injuring 18 others with an AR-15-style rifle. The shooting suspect was identified as Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, and investigators have uncovered details about the alleged shooter's biological father, who is a porn star, RadarOnline.com has learned. \n\nAnderson, who is nonbinary and goes by them/they pronouns, was born Nicholas Franklin Brink. They changed their name in 2016 to conceal their identity and distance themself from their adult film star father Aaron Brink after being subjected to online bullying over the dad's x-rated occupation.According to investigators, Anderson's mother, Laura Voepel, biological grandmother, and step-grandfather signed the petition, allowing the then 16-year-old to change their name.\n\nThe petition, which was signed when Anderson identified as male, stated its purpose was "to protect himself and his future from any connections' to his birth father, Aaron Brink."\n\nAnderson's biological father uses the name "D--- Delaware" for filming in the adult entertainment industry. Brink allegedly left Anderson's mother when they were a child to pursue a career in MMA and porn. \n\nInvestigators continued to uncover other details about the suspected shooter's past to understand why the armed suspect opened fire on patrons at Club Q.According to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Anderson is listed as a registered member — however, the LDS church claimed the alleged Colorado Springs shooter had not been an active churchgoer to their knowledge. \n\nMore information surfaced on Brink that painted a picture of an unstable adult. Brink appeared on the reality court tv show Divorce Court in 2009. The episode featured Brink's then fiancé, who took the porn star to court to get him to allegedly stop using crystal meth. \n\nAdditionally, the alleged shooter's biological father had a wrap sheet of criminal acts.Brink's criminal history included convictions for battery against Voepel, which took place before and after Anderson's birth. \n\nA 2002 California misdemeanor that involved a battery conviction prohibited Brink from contacting Anderson or Voepel, except for contact through an attorney. The ruling was later modified to allow the suspect's biological father to monitored visits with Anderson. \n\nBrink was also sentenced to two and a half years for possession of marijuana. Public records revealed that while Brink was out on supervised release, the MMA fighter/porn star violated the conditions of his parole when he tested positive for illegal steroids.