Fashion Designer Finally Reveals Truth Behind Solange Knowles' Elevator Attack on Jay-Z in front of a shocked Beyoncé — 11 Years After Infamous Met Gala Bust-Up

picture of Solange Knowles, Jay-Z and Beyonce
Source: MEGA

The reason behind Solange Knowles' infamous attack on brother-in-law Jay-Z in front of Beyonce has finally been revealed by fashion desiger.

Dec. 5 2025, Updated 8:06 a.m. ET

The truth behind Solange Knowles' elevator attack on brother-in-law Jay-Z at the 2014 Met Gala has finally been exposed by a fashion designer.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Oscar G. Lopez broke his silence on the scandal — which exposed cracks in the rapper's marriage to Beyoncé — after years of theories as to why Solange was so aggrieved.

Conspiracy Theories Swirling For 11 Years

picture of Solange Knowles
Source: MEGA

Fans have speculated for over a decade as to why Solange was so angry with Jay-Z.

One rumor born from the headline-grabbing video, which was leaked online, was Solange's anger stemming from what she assumed was Jay-Z's alleged affair with Rachel Roy.

And now, 11 years on, Lopez claims Roy was a factor in the infamous bust-up.

He says fashionista Roy ran into Jay-Z at the Met Gala and paid her a compliment after being taken aback by her black lace gown, which Lopez designed.

He explained: "I think that Jay complimented her about the gown and Beyoncé's sister felt that it was not proper, so it was a kind of a drama there."

The shocking footage showed Solange dressed in a sherbet orange Phillip Lim gown and sporting a pixie cut hairdo, shoving and pushing the 99 Problems rapper into a corner of the elevator as security tried to restrain her.

First Cracks In Marriage

picture of Jay-Z and Beyonce
Source: MEGA

The incident sparked the first cracks in Jay-Z's 'seemingly perfect' marriage to Beyoncé.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé exchanged words with her sister and then-husband of six years but did not intervene in the physical fight.

The scandal captured global headlines, which Lopez saw as good for business. "Any press is good press," he said. "It's good that people talk about you."

He told The Daily Mail: "Sometimes you benefit from a scandal, not even being part of it in a very direct way. Let's just call it a collateral damage. It was meant to be."

Roy, now 51, asked Lopez to design a dress for the Met Gala after he won Season 1 of the Project Runway spinoff Under the Gunn.

He said he and Roy laughed off the ordeal, thinking it was "so silly" since Roy was once married to Jay-Z's former pal and business partner Damon Dash.

'So Silly'

Picture of rachel roy
Source: MEGA

Fashion designer Rachel Roy was central to most of the theories, which she dimissed as 'so silly'.

Roy had interned at Rocawear, the fashion label started by Jay-Z and Dash before working her way up to creative director of the women's and children's lines.

Jay-Z, now 55, and Solange, now 39, released a joint statement at the time stating that they had "apologized to each other" and moved on from the situation as a "united family."

The Big Pimpin' rapper also said in a 2017 interview that he and Solange were "cool," adding she is like a "sister."

Then, in 2016, Beyoncé, now 44, released her Lemonade album, which included a song called Sorry and referred to an alleged mistress as "Becky with the good hair."

Many fans speculated at the time that the lyric was a reference to Roy.

picture of Jay-Z
Source: MEGA

Jay-Z admitted in 2018 he and Beyonce have encountered marriage struggles.

The Rachel Roy collections founder, known for her long brunette locks, then cheekily shared an Instagram post with the caption, "Good hair don't care" but later claimed her comment was misconstrued.

Jay-Z seemingly confirmed he had been unfaithful, but has never disclosed who with, on his track Family Feud in 2017 which features the lyrics: "Yeah, I'll f--k up a good thing if you let me / Let me alone, Becky."

He also addressed his behavior in interviews with David Letterman, telling the late night host in 2018: "I have a beautiful wife who’s understanding and knew I’m not the worst of what I've done. We did the hard work of going to therapy and you know, we love each other, right? So we really put in the work."

