Fashion Designer Finally Reveals Truth Behind Solange Knowles' Elevator Attack on Jay-Z in front of a shocked Beyoncé — 11 Years After Infamous Met Gala Bust-Up

One rumor born from the headline-grabbing video, which was leaked online, was Solange's anger stemming from what she assumed was Jay-Z's alleged affair with Rachel Roy.

And now, 11 years on, Lopez claims Roy was a factor in the infamous bust-up.

He says fashionista Roy ran into Jay-Z at the Met Gala and paid her a compliment after being taken aback by her black lace gown, which Lopez designed.

He explained: "I think that Jay complimented her about the gown and Beyoncé's sister felt that it was not proper, so it was a kind of a drama there."

The shocking footage showed Solange dressed in a sherbet orange Phillip Lim gown and sporting a pixie cut hairdo, shoving and pushing the 99 Problems rapper into a corner of the elevator as security tried to restrain her.