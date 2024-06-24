Farrah Abraham's Assault Lawsuit Drags on After 'Teen Mom' Star Claims Self-Defense Over Fight With Security Guard

Farrah Abraham 's nasty legal war with a Los Angeles hotspot will drag on. New legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal that the Teen Mom star's assault lawsuit against Grandmaster Records and a security guard, who she claimed "flung her down to the ground like a ragdoll" before her 2022 arrest, won't be heard before a judge until later this summer after the June 16 case management conference fell apart.

Last week's filing revealed "there is no appearance made on behalf of plaintiff's [Farrah's] counsel" despite each side's legal team being notified about the hearing date in January. It also stated that "no responsive pleadings have been filed" from the defendants in the matter.

The case management hearing was the next step in deciding how to handle Abraham's assault claims — but RadarOnline.com can report it was pushed to August 15.