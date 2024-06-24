Farrah Abraham's Assault Lawsuit Drags on After 'Teen Mom' Star Claims Self-Defense Over Fight With Security Guard
Farrah Abraham's nasty legal war with a Los Angeles hotspot will drag on. New legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal that the Teen Mom star's assault lawsuit against Grandmaster Records and a security guard, who she claimed "flung her down to the ground like a ragdoll" before her 2022 arrest, won't be heard before a judge until later this summer after the June 16 case management conference fell apart.
Last week's filing revealed "there is no appearance made on behalf of plaintiff's [Farrah's] counsel" despite each side's legal team being notified about the hearing date in January. It also stated that "no responsive pleadings have been filed" from the defendants in the matter.
The case management hearing was the next step in deciding how to handle Abraham's assault claims — but RadarOnline.com can report it was pushed to August 15.
Abraham was arrested in January 2022 for allegedly slapping a separate security guard named Megan Yakita Armstrong at Grandmaster Recorders, a popular restaurant and bar in the heart of Hollywood.
The MTV star sued the eatery and George Velazquez for alleged assault, battery, and emotional distress earlier this year, claiming he "flung her down to the ground like a ragdoll" and pinned her to the sidewalk while repeatedly telling her, "You are going to jail" after she had already exited the establishment.
Abraham was put under citizen's arrest before being taken into custody for an alleged fight that happened at the rooftop bar between the reality star and another patron. She later spoke about the incident, claiming she was "set up."
"I don't understand why there's cuffs being put on me. I did not hit anyone. On camera, I did not — I would never hit anyone," Abraham said at the time.
Abraham's lawsuit against Grandmaster Records and Velazquez isn't the only legal mess stemming from the bar altercation.
The female security guard sued the Teen Mom star, claiming Abraham "struck" the side of her face, allegedly injuring her eye. She also claimed she was forced to seek medical attention over the alleged injuries and incurred medical expenses because of the incident.
"On January 15, 2022, Plaintiff was a security guard at a business located at 1518 N. Cahuenga Blvd. Los Angeles, 90028 when Plaintiff was advised by other security officers at the location of a fight by one of the patron's customers on the rooftop," Armstrong's lawsuit stated.
"Plaintiff met with other security officers on the rooftop in an attempt to escort Defendant Farrah Abraham, off of the property due to her assaultive behavior with other customers. Defendant physically assaulted Plaintiff when Plaintiff approached. Defendant struck Plaintiff on the side of her face."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Abraham responded to Armstrong's lawsuit, demanding the judge dismiss it. The MTV star denied any wrongdoing, claiming if the security guard had been injured, it was due to her own negligence.