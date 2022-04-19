Actor Faizon Love Calls Out Jada Pinkett Smith For Asking Black People To Boycott Oscars In 2016

Actor Faizon Love has caused an uproar after he called out Jada Pinkett Smith for asking people to boycott the Oscars in 2016 for lack of diversity, only to attend the awards ceremony years later when her husband was nominated for a film.

In a dramatic development that has people on Instagram picking sides, Love had a few choice words for Pinkett Smith and what he believes was a blatant show of hypocrisy for asking people to do one thing only to backtrack herself years later.