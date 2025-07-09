F1 Sexting Scandal Fallout — Geri Horner's Husband Christian 'Sobs' As He's Sensationally Sacked By Red Bull a Year After 'Sleaze' Text Case Erupted

Horner was told he was getting the boot on Tuesday but was still given the chance to make a speech at Red Bull's UK base in Milton Keynes.

As seen in the footage, which was obtained by Sky Sports News, Horner "broke down in tears and received lengthy ovations from his former colleagues."

Horner said to the crowd: "Yesterday, I was informed by Red Bull that operationally I would no longer be involved with the business or the team moving forward.

"I will still remain employed by the company, but, operationally, the baton will be handed over.

"It came as a shock to myself. I've had a chance to reflect over the last 12 hours and wanted to stand in front of all of you to break this news.

"And to express my gratitude to each and every single member of the team that has given so much during the last 20-and-a-half years that I've been here.

"When I arrived 20 years ago, with a few less grey hairs, I walked into a team and did not know what to expect but I was immediately welcomed and we started to build what became a powerhouse in F1.

"Watching and being part of this team, has been the biggest privilege of my life."