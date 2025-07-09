Your tip
F1 Sexting Scandal Fallout — Geri Horner's Husband Christian 'Sobs' As He's Sensationally Sacked By Red Bull a Year After 'Sleaze' Text Case Erupted

photo of christian horner
Source: MEGA

The junior colleague at the center of the Christian Horner sexting scandal was revealed in a new article published Monday.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 9 2025, Published 3:19 p.m. ET

Geri Horner's husband Christian has been sacked by Red Bull a year after the "sexting" scandal erupted.

Just about a year after the cringe "sexting scandal" – which involved alleged text messages he sent to a female employee – Horner got the boot, which is effective immediately, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

He's Out!

christian horner allegations page investigation accuser named
Source: MEGA

The complaint made by a female colleague alleged that Horner displayed "inappropriate, controlling behavior," claims he vehemently denied.

Following the bombshell announcement, Red Bull managing director Oliver Mintzlaff said in a statement: "We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years. With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1.

"Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history."

With the immediate change, Laurent Mekies has been appointed as the new CEO of Red Bull Racing.

Emotional Goodbye

geri halliwell woman christian horner sexting scandal still contact
Source: MEGA

Horner has since dismissed the bombshell BusinessF1 Magazine article.

Horner was told he was getting the boot on Tuesday but was still given the chance to make a speech at Red Bull's UK base in Milton Keynes.

As seen in the footage, which was obtained by Sky Sports News, Horner "broke down in tears and received lengthy ovations from his former colleagues."

Horner said to the crowd: "Yesterday, I was informed by Red Bull that operationally I would no longer be involved with the business or the team moving forward.

"I will still remain employed by the company, but, operationally, the baton will be handed over.

"It came as a shock to myself. I've had a chance to reflect over the last 12 hours and wanted to stand in front of all of you to break this news.

"And to express my gratitude to each and every single member of the team that has given so much during the last 20-and-a-half years that I've been here.

"When I arrived 20 years ago, with a few less grey hairs, I walked into a team and did not know what to expect but I was immediately welcomed and we started to build what became a powerhouse in F1.

"Watching and being part of this team, has been the biggest privilege of my life."

Sexting Scandal

geri halliwell woman christian horner sexting scandal still contact
Source: MEGA

The female Red Bull employee continues to work at Red Bull's headquarters in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire despite the scandal.

Back in February 2024, Horner was accused of inappropriate behavior by a female team member.

According to "leaked messages," he was accused of sending inappropriate messages via WhatsApp and intimate photographs.

He denied the accusations throughout.

Despite the scandal, the former Spice Girls singer stood by her husband's side.

In a recent interview, Horner praised his wife for sticking with him through the scandal with him and said: "She saw through a lot of things from having an outside perspective and it is good to have that weight and measure. It is hugely important."

The two have been married since 2015 and share one child together. They both also have other children from previous relationships.

