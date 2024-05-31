'Exhausted' Khloe Kardashian Slammed as 'Out of Touch' After Declaring She's 'Tired' Without a Nanny

Khloe Kardashian is getting dragged online for complaining about how "hard" it is to be a parent despite having the luxury of hired help, RadarOnline.com has learned. Several fans called her "out of touch" after the admission.

The reality star and Good American co-founder shares two children with her ex, Tristan Thompson. Their daughter, True, is 6 years old, and their son, Tatum, is 21 months old.

Her family's reality show, The Kardashians, returned to Hulu for its third season last week, and Thursday's episode featured a meetup between Khloe and her sister, Kourtney Kardashian.