Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Khloe Kardashan

'Exhausted' Khloe Kardashian Slammed as 'Out of Touch' After Declaring She's 'Tired' Without a Nanny

khloe kardashian
Source: MEGA

Khloe Kardashian got little sympathy from fans after opening up about her struggles with parenting.

By:

May 31 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Khloe Kardashian is getting dragged online for complaining about how "hard" it is to be a parent despite having the luxury of hired help, RadarOnline.com has learned. Several fans called her "out of touch" after the admission.

The reality star and Good American co-founder shares two children with her ex, Tristan Thompson. Their daughter, True, is 6 years old, and their son, Tatum, is 21 months old.

Her family's reality show, The Kardashians, returned to Hulu for its third season last week, and Thursday's episode featured a meetup between Khloe and her sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

Article continues below advertisement

When Kourtney questioned why her sister missed out on Paris Fashion Week this year, Khloe responded, "I just didn't feel like it was the place for me. I was just getting anxious leaving the kids."

She explained that Tristan, an NBA player on the Cavaliers, had left Los Angeles for Cleveland while the rest of the family was out of the country, and she was nervous about leaving the kids without a parent.

When Kourtney asked, "How do you feel that he's gone?" Khloe responded, "I'm fine," but noted that Tristan was "a big help when he's here, and I don't have nannies at night, which I might have to change, or at least have someone be available sometimes."

Article continues below advertisement
khloe hulu
Source: The Kardashians/Hulu

On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Khloe unloaded about how "exhausting" parenting is.

Article continues below advertisement

"So you have no one that lives in right now?" her sister asked, to which Khloe said she did not, "and I'm just so hands-on...I make all of [True's] lunches, I make her breakfast, I do everything, and I don't let anyone else do it. Tristan has done it, but I'm so particular."

Khloe then told the camera in a confessional, "Listen, I love my routine, I love being with my kids, but being a parent is hard, and it's f---ing, every day after 8:30 when Tru's asleep, I am like, crawling, like I'm Leonardo Dicaprio, out of Wolf of Wall Street, to my bed like, 'how do i get there?'"

She seemed to be referring to an infamous scene in the 2013 black comedy, where Leo's character, Jordan Belfort, takes quaaludes and slogs around in slow motion, eventually crashing his Lamborghini.

MORE ON:
Khloe Kardashan
Article continues below advertisement
khloe kardashian
Source: MEGA

Khloe and Tristan have a 6-year-old daughter, True, and a 21-month-old son, Tatum.

Article continues below advertisement

"Then you wake up again and you do it all over," Khloe continued, "I make the lunches and I started with the cookie-cutter hearts for the watermelon."

She added that "once you start the cute sh-- that you're so excited to do — God forbid you don't — at the same time it's like, all you want, it's the weirdest f---ing thing, because you're exhausted, and you're like, 'I'm gonna die!' and then, literally when they're asleep by 10 I'm like, 'I miss them.' Like, get it together Khloe. Snap out of it."

Article continues below advertisement
khloe kardashian not dating tristan thompson mom death
Source: MEGA

Khloe said her ex, Tristan Thompson, was "a big help" with their kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Viewers had little sympathy for the reality star, with one person writing on social media, "But she has a nanny all day .....something most moms don't have the luxury of," and another saying, "Try that without any help plus a full time job. Parenting is exhausting for sure."

"Just a chef, housekeeper, personal trainer, in home doctors. Poor woman," another commenter quipped.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.