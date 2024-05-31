'Exhausted' Khloe Kardashian Slammed as 'Out of Touch' After Declaring She's 'Tired' Without a Nanny
Khloe Kardashian is getting dragged online for complaining about how "hard" it is to be a parent despite having the luxury of hired help, RadarOnline.com has learned. Several fans called her "out of touch" after the admission.
The reality star and Good American co-founder shares two children with her ex, Tristan Thompson. Their daughter, True, is 6 years old, and their son, Tatum, is 21 months old.
Her family's reality show, The Kardashians, returned to Hulu for its third season last week, and Thursday's episode featured a meetup between Khloe and her sister, Kourtney Kardashian.
When Kourtney questioned why her sister missed out on Paris Fashion Week this year, Khloe responded, "I just didn't feel like it was the place for me. I was just getting anxious leaving the kids."
She explained that Tristan, an NBA player on the Cavaliers, had left Los Angeles for Cleveland while the rest of the family was out of the country, and she was nervous about leaving the kids without a parent.
When Kourtney asked, "How do you feel that he's gone?" Khloe responded, "I'm fine," but noted that Tristan was "a big help when he's here, and I don't have nannies at night, which I might have to change, or at least have someone be available sometimes."
"So you have no one that lives in right now?" her sister asked, to which Khloe said she did not, "and I'm just so hands-on...I make all of [True's] lunches, I make her breakfast, I do everything, and I don't let anyone else do it. Tristan has done it, but I'm so particular."
Khloe then told the camera in a confessional, "Listen, I love my routine, I love being with my kids, but being a parent is hard, and it's f---ing, every day after 8:30 when Tru's asleep, I am like, crawling, like I'm Leonardo Dicaprio, out of Wolf of Wall Street, to my bed like, 'how do i get there?'"
She seemed to be referring to an infamous scene in the 2013 black comedy, where Leo's character, Jordan Belfort, takes quaaludes and slogs around in slow motion, eventually crashing his Lamborghini.
"Then you wake up again and you do it all over," Khloe continued, "I make the lunches and I started with the cookie-cutter hearts for the watermelon."
She added that "once you start the cute sh-- that you're so excited to do — God forbid you don't — at the same time it's like, all you want, it's the weirdest f---ing thing, because you're exhausted, and you're like, 'I'm gonna die!' and then, literally when they're asleep by 10 I'm like, 'I miss them.' Like, get it together Khloe. Snap out of it."
Viewers had little sympathy for the reality star, with one person writing on social media, "But she has a nanny all day .....something most moms don't have the luxury of," and another saying, "Try that without any help plus a full time job. Parenting is exhausting for sure."
"Just a chef, housekeeper, personal trainer, in home doctors. Poor woman," another commenter quipped.