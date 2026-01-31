Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Prince Andrew
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor's 'Sex Quest Glow-Up' — Disgraced Ex-Royal 'Planning to Splurge Small Fortune on Plastic Surgery' Overhaul as He Leaps Back into Dating Pool

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor is looking to give himself a dramatic makeover, according to sources.

Jan. 31 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Andrew Windsor is planning an extensive cosmetic surgery overhaul as part of what sources have told RadarOnline.com is a last-ditch attempt to reinvent himself, with insiders claiming the disgraced former royal is fixated on a physical "glow-up" he believes will restore confidence, desirability, and relevance after years of scandal and isolation.

The former Duke of York, 65, has been under sustained pressure since being stripped of his remaining royal titles in October, following renewed scrutiny of his past association with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Wants to Look 'Younger and Sharper'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor is planning an expensive cosmetic surgery 'glow-up,' sources claim.

Article continues below advertisement

Windsor, who divorced Sarah Ferguson, 66, in 1996 but continued living with her for years at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, is now vacating the property as renovations continue at his new, humbler residence of Marsh Farm, a five-bedroom residence on King Charles III's Sandringham estate.

Sources said the looming move has intensified his determination to reshape not just his future, but his appearance.

An insider said Windsor has become increasingly preoccupied with cosmetic procedures and personal presentation.

The source claimed: "Andrew is convinced that if he looks younger and sharper, everything else follows. He sees his appearance as something he can still control at a time when so much else has been taken away."

Article continues below advertisement

A Glow-Up 'Obsession'

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor is preparing to vacate Royal Lodge for a humbler home at Marsh Farm.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the insider, discussions have included facial procedures, cosmetic dentistry, and body treatments, with little concern for cost.

"This is not about subtle tweaks," the source said. "He is talking about spending serious money – a small fortune to most people. In his mind, it is an investment in reclaiming a version of himself he feels was stolen."

Friends said the fixation on physical reinvention has eclipsed earlier talk of how he is set to start dating again, which is now seen as secondary to the transformation itself.

Another source said, "Him joining the likes of dating apps is now almost an afterthought. Right now, the obsession is the glow-up. He genuinely believes that if he can reinvent his exterior, people will reassess him."

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson's 'Next Chapter'

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson has distanced herself from her former husband’s future plans.

Article continues below advertisement

Windsor's resistance to a quieter life at Sandringham has reportedly sharpened that resolve.

One insider claimed, "From his perspective, being sent to Marsh Farm feels humiliating. He associates it with decline. The surgery plans are his way of pushing back against that narrative and refusing to fade quietly."

The renewed focus on image has unsettled those around him, particularly as Sarah Ferguson moves on independently.

A source close to Ferguson said she is no longer willing to anchor her future to her former husband.

"She has made it clear she is stepping away from that dynamic," the insider explained. "She wants her own space and her own life."

Ferguson, who shares daughters Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, with Windsor, has not had a public relationship since 2001.

Friends said she remains upbeat and pragmatic. "Sarah feels unburdened," one said. "She is focused on her own next chapter rather than managing Andrew's."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Princess Diana

EXCLUSIVE: Why Tragic Princess Diana Ended Up Eating From Kids' Menus and Fast Food to Keep William and Harry Happy

Photo of Hunter S. Thompson

EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Hunter S. Thompson Death Probe After Gonzo Icon's Widow Alerted Authorities to 'Life-Changing' Discovery

Article continues below advertisement

Concern for Andrew's Cosmetic Surgery Goals

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: JRAA/ZDS/WENN/MEGA

Royal relatives are said to be worried Andrew Windor’s surgery plans ignore his public reality.

Royal relatives are said to be deeply uneasy about Windsor's plans.

A palace insider said, "There is concern that this obsession with reinvention is disconnected from reality. Cosmetic surgery will not undo the past, but Andrew appears convinced it can rewrite how he is perceived."

Windsor's interest in relocating abroad has also been linked to the overhaul.

His former role as Britain's Special Representative for Trade and Investment fostered ties in the Middle East, including Bahrain, where discretion and luxury are more readily available.

"He believes those environments are more forgiving," a source said.

"In his imagination, a new face, a new setting, and fewer constraints allow him to resurrect the freedom he associates with what he calls the good old days."

For now, those close to him say the transformation plans are moving quickly. "This is not idle talk," one insider said.

"Andrew sees the glow-up as essential to whatever future he still believes is waiting for him."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.