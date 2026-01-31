EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor's 'Sex Quest Glow-Up' — Disgraced Ex-Royal 'Planning to Splurge Small Fortune on Plastic Surgery' Overhaul as He Leaps Back into Dating Pool

Windsor, who divorced Sarah Ferguson, 66, in 1996 but continued living with her for years at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, is now vacating the property as renovations continue at his new, humbler residence of Marsh Farm, a five-bedroom residence on King Charles III's Sandringham estate.

Sources said the looming move has intensified his determination to reshape not just his future, but his appearance.

An insider said Windsor has become increasingly preoccupied with cosmetic procedures and personal presentation.

The source claimed: "Andrew is convinced that if he looks younger and sharper, everything else follows. He sees his appearance as something he can still control at a time when so much else has been taken away."