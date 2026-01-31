EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor's 'Sex Quest Glow-Up' — Disgraced Ex-Royal 'Planning to Splurge Small Fortune on Plastic Surgery' Overhaul as He Leaps Back into Dating Pool
Jan. 31 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Andrew Windsor is planning an extensive cosmetic surgery overhaul as part of what sources have told RadarOnline.com is a last-ditch attempt to reinvent himself, with insiders claiming the disgraced former royal is fixated on a physical "glow-up" he believes will restore confidence, desirability, and relevance after years of scandal and isolation.
The former Duke of York, 65, has been under sustained pressure since being stripped of his remaining royal titles in October, following renewed scrutiny of his past association with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew Wants to Look 'Younger and Sharper'
Windsor, who divorced Sarah Ferguson, 66, in 1996 but continued living with her for years at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, is now vacating the property as renovations continue at his new, humbler residence of Marsh Farm, a five-bedroom residence on King Charles III's Sandringham estate.
Sources said the looming move has intensified his determination to reshape not just his future, but his appearance.
An insider said Windsor has become increasingly preoccupied with cosmetic procedures and personal presentation.
The source claimed: "Andrew is convinced that if he looks younger and sharper, everything else follows. He sees his appearance as something he can still control at a time when so much else has been taken away."
A Glow-Up 'Obsession'
According to the insider, discussions have included facial procedures, cosmetic dentistry, and body treatments, with little concern for cost.
"This is not about subtle tweaks," the source said. "He is talking about spending serious money – a small fortune to most people. In his mind, it is an investment in reclaiming a version of himself he feels was stolen."
Friends said the fixation on physical reinvention has eclipsed earlier talk of how he is set to start dating again, which is now seen as secondary to the transformation itself.
Another source said, "Him joining the likes of dating apps is now almost an afterthought. Right now, the obsession is the glow-up. He genuinely believes that if he can reinvent his exterior, people will reassess him."
Sarah Ferguson's 'Next Chapter'
Windsor's resistance to a quieter life at Sandringham has reportedly sharpened that resolve.
One insider claimed, "From his perspective, being sent to Marsh Farm feels humiliating. He associates it with decline. The surgery plans are his way of pushing back against that narrative and refusing to fade quietly."
The renewed focus on image has unsettled those around him, particularly as Sarah Ferguson moves on independently.
A source close to Ferguson said she is no longer willing to anchor her future to her former husband.
"She has made it clear she is stepping away from that dynamic," the insider explained. "She wants her own space and her own life."
Ferguson, who shares daughters Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, with Windsor, has not had a public relationship since 2001.
Friends said she remains upbeat and pragmatic. "Sarah feels unburdened," one said. "She is focused on her own next chapter rather than managing Andrew's."
Concern for Andrew's Cosmetic Surgery Goals
Royal relatives are said to be deeply uneasy about Windsor's plans.
A palace insider said, "There is concern that this obsession with reinvention is disconnected from reality. Cosmetic surgery will not undo the past, but Andrew appears convinced it can rewrite how he is perceived."
Windsor's interest in relocating abroad has also been linked to the overhaul.
His former role as Britain's Special Representative for Trade and Investment fostered ties in the Middle East, including Bahrain, where discretion and luxury are more readily available.
"He believes those environments are more forgiving," a source said.
"In his imagination, a new face, a new setting, and fewer constraints allow him to resurrect the freedom he associates with what he calls the good old days."
For now, those close to him say the transformation plans are moving quickly. "This is not idle talk," one insider said.
"Andrew sees the glow-up as essential to whatever future he still believes is waiting for him."