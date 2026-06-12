EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Prince Andrew 'To Be Frozen Out of Funeral Invites' for One of Royal Family's Most Beloved Relatives
June 11 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
The former Prince Andrew is set to be sidelined from the funeral of one of the Royal Family's most beloved relatives, with sources telling RadarOnline.com organizers are seeking guidance over whether the disgraced royal should be invited to what is expected to be a deeply private family farewell.
The controversy centers on the forthcoming farewell for Lady Pamela Hicks, who died aged 95 and was one of Queen Elizabeth II's closest confidantes and bridesmaids.
Andrew Windsor Faces Funeral Dilemma
Lady Pamela was the younger daughter of Lord Louis Mountbatten and the sister of Patricia Mountbatten, who died in 2017.
Questions surrounding Andrew, 66, come as the ex-Duke of York remains under intense scrutiny following years of reputational damage linked to his association with Jeffrey Epstein and fresh debate over his financial arrangements after a National Audit Office report examined property agreements involving Royal Lodge in Windsor.
The issue is particularly sensitive because previous Mountbatten family funerals were attended by senior royals, including Andrew.
A royal source told us: "There is genuine uncertainty about whether Andrew should attend. Nobody wants a family funeral overshadowed by controversy, and there is concern that his presence could become the dominant story rather than a celebration of Lady Pamela's life."
The insider added: "The feeling among some relatives is that this should be a dignified family occasion. Any decision regarding Andrew will inevitably attract attention, which is why guidance from the Palace is said to be under consideration."
'The Whole Thing Is Outrageous'
Another insider familiar with discussions surrounding the funeral arrangements said, "If Andrew is invited, there is an expectation that every effort would be made to keep the focus on the family and not on him. People are mindful of the reaction that can follow any public appearance he makes."
The debate comes as Andrew finds himself at the center of renewed criticism following revelations concerning Royal Lodge, the Windsor estate he occupied for years before relocating earlier this year.
Former Liberal Democrat minister Norman Baker has condemned details contained within a National Audit Office report examining property arrangements between the monarchy and The Crown Estate.
Baker blasted: "The whole thing is outrageous. If you look at Andrew, this is adding insult to injury."
He added: "It shows an absolute total contempt for the taxpayer, not only that Andrew was able to have a peppercorn rent for a gigantic property, but then to make potentially millions on the side from subletting properties."
Royal Lodge Row Intensifies
Baker continued: "The money should have gone to the Crown Estate, not into (his) pockets. The Royal Family is yet again taking the public for a complete ride."
According to the report, three cottages on the Royal Lodge estate were sublet, with rental income payable to Andrew.
Royal sources insisted the arrangement did not generate profit and said the rents were intended to cover maintenance and staff-related costs.
A constitutional source said the disclosure would reignite questions about whether royal property arrangements provide sufficient value for taxpayers and whether greater transparency is needed.
Another royal insider said critics have slammed the arrangements as a "royal rental sham" and have raised questions over why income connected to Crown Estate property flowed to Andrew rather than directly back to the estate.
New Questions Over Royal Finances
The audit report also highlighted discounted rental arrangements involving Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 36, whose homes were assessed using older market valuations until recently.
Since February, Andrew has been living at Marsh Farm on King Charles III's Sandringham estate.
Charles, 77, is understood to be funding the arrangement.
Responding to the audit findings, Buckingham Palace said: "We are grateful for this report, which is in line with The Royal Household's commitment to transparency."