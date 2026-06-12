EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Prince Andrew 'To Be Frozen Out of Funeral Invites' for One of Royal Family's Most Beloved Relatives

Lady Pamela was the younger daughter of Lord Louis Mountbatten and the sister of Patricia Mountbatten, who died in 2017.

Questions surrounding Andrew, 66, come as the ex-Duke of York remains under intense scrutiny following years of reputational damage linked to his association with Jeffrey Epstein and fresh debate over his financial arrangements after a National Audit Office report examined property agreements involving Royal Lodge in Windsor.

The issue is particularly sensitive because previous Mountbatten family funerals were attended by senior royals, including Andrew.

A royal source told us: "There is genuine uncertainty about whether Andrew should attend. Nobody wants a family funeral overshadowed by controversy, and there is concern that his presence could become the dominant story rather than a celebration of Lady Pamela's life."

The insider added: "The feeling among some relatives is that this should be a dignified family occasion. Any decision regarding Andrew will inevitably attract attention, which is why guidance from the Palace is said to be under consideration."