Ex-NYPD Inspector Stuns Fox News Hosts With Grim Claim Nancy Guthrie's Alleged Kidnappers May Be 'Unable' to Prove She's Alive

His on-air remarks left the show's hosts visibly shaken as he suggested her alleged kidnappers may be unable to provide proof she's alive.

The comment appeared to leave co-hosts Joey Jones and Tomi Lahren momentarily speechless. Jones could be heard groaning off camera, while Lahren audibly sighed after the remark landed.

"Well, you're elusive on the communications because you know you're going to be asked for proof of life that you can't provide," Mauro said bluntly, per a news outlet .

Appearing on The Big Weekend Show Saturday night, former NYPD Inspector Paul Mauro suggested the lack of consistent contact could point to a far more disturbing possibility.

Mauro, now a Fox News contributor known for his crime analysis, doubled down on his theory while stressing it was based on limited publicly available information.

"I feel like they've been playing games with the details in the house and all of that," he said. "They probably planned for the idea that they could provide proof of life, and now they find themselves in a spot where, we can't. And so what do we do? Now we gotta bargain for something else. We gotta bargain to give back something else."

He added soberly: "That's my read with the limited facts we have, hoping against hope I'm wrong."

Mauro later acknowledged there remains a chance the entire situation could turn out to "all be a hoax," though he did not expand on that possibility.