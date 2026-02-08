Ex-NYPD Inspector Stuns Fox News Hosts With Grim Claim Nancy Guthrie's Alleged Kidnappers May Be 'Unable' to Prove She's Alive
Feb. 8 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
A retired NYPD inspector stunned Fox News hosts with a chilling theory about the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
His on-air remarks left the show's hosts visibly shaken as he suggested her alleged kidnappers may be unable to provide proof she's alive.
'Can't Provide'
Appearing on The Big Weekend Show Saturday night, former NYPD Inspector Paul Mauro suggested the lack of consistent contact could point to a far more disturbing possibility.
"Well, you're elusive on the communications because you know you're going to be asked for proof of life that you can't provide," Mauro said bluntly, per a news outlet.
The comment appeared to leave co-hosts Joey Jones and Tomi Lahren momentarily speechless. Jones could be heard groaning off camera, while Lahren audibly sighed after the remark landed.
'Playing Games'
Mauro, now a Fox News contributor known for his crime analysis, doubled down on his theory while stressing it was based on limited publicly available information.
"I feel like they've been playing games with the details in the house and all of that," he said. "They probably planned for the idea that they could provide proof of life, and now they find themselves in a spot where, we can't. And so what do we do? Now we gotta bargain for something else. We gotta bargain to give back something else."
He added soberly: "That's my read with the limited facts we have, hoping against hope I'm wrong."
Mauro later acknowledged there remains a chance the entire situation could turn out to "all be a hoax," though he did not expand on that possibility.
Concern about Nancy Guthrie's Medication
Seeking clarification, Lahren emphasized the speculative nature of Mauro's remarks while pressing him to explain further.
"You're saying that there's a possibility — again this is all speculation, we want to make sure our audience understands that — but you're an expert," she said. "Would you say... that they didn't mean to hurt her, but something might have gone wrong, and now they're still trying to get their payday out of this?"
Mauro confirmed that interpretation, adding another troubling factor: Nancy's reported need for medication.
He suggested her alleged kidnappers may not be able to go to the pharmacy to get it for her.
Recent Search Updates
As the search for Nancy entered its seventh day, investigators carried out a renewed late-night operation in Tucson, Arizona.
Law enforcement officers were seen returning to the home of Savannah Guthrie's sister, Annie, late Saturday night, where they spent several hours inside the property photographing areas of the residence until roughly 10:30 p.m. local time, per the Daily Mail.
A silver briefcase was also observed being brought into the home by an agent, although authorities have not disclosed what, if anything, was seized.
The home had already been searched earlier in the investigation, after police confirmed Annie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, were the last known people to see Nancy alive following a family dinner on January 31.
The renewed activity came just one day after investigators towed a vehicle from Nancy's garage and removed a camera from the roof of her home — evidence that appeared to have been overlooked during earlier searches — as officials continue to hunt for answers in the increasingly troubling case.