Ex-FBI Profiler Claims O.J. Simpson Had an Accomplice in Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman Murders

RadarOnline.com can reveal that Clemente pointed to what he believes are clues in the crime -scene evidence that suggest a second person may have been involved.

Ex- FBI profiler Jim Clemente reignited questions surrounding the O.J. Simpson murder case, claiming the former NFL star may not have acted alone in the 1994 killings of Nicole Brown and Ronald Goldman .

Jim Clemente pointed to evidence he believes could indicate a second attacker was involved.

He was later found liable for their deaths in a civil lawsuit, while continuing to deny responsibility until he died in 2024.

Clemente, a former New York State prosecutor and FBI profiler, discussed the theory during a podcast appearance with Tom Zenner and Kato Kaelin, Simpson's former tenant and a key witness in the case.

O.J. Simpson was acquitted in the criminal trial but later found liable for the victims' deaths.

Clemente said the circumstances surrounding Goldman's injuries stood out to him.

"With the cuts in his jeans, in his pants that he was wearing at the time, the knife wounds could only have been made if both of his legs were elevated and bent and straightened out like he was kicking," Clemente said.

"And the only way that we behaviorally could figure out how that could happen is if somebody has him in a bear hug from behind and he's being stabbed by somebody in the front," he added.

"He's kicking, he's fighting for his life," Clemente continued. "It's a horrible, horrible scene."

He also noted that Goldman did not appear to have comparable defensive injuries on his arms.

"If he was punching and kicking, you would see the same kinds of wounds through his clothing on his arms because the person with the knife would have been lashing out," Clemente explained. "He wouldn't just stab his legs."