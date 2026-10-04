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Home > News > OJ Simpson

Ex-FBI Profiler Claims O.J. Simpson Had an Accomplice in Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman Murders

image of Nicole Brown and OJ Simpson
Source: MEGA

Ex-FBI profiler Jim Clemente claimed O.J. Simpson may have had help in the 1994 murders.

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Oct. 4 2026, Published 11:20 a.m. ET

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Ex-FBI profiler Jim Clemente reignited questions surrounding the O.J. Simpson murder case, claiming the former NFL star may not have acted alone in the 1994 killings of Nicole Brown and Ronald Goldman.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that Clemente pointed to what he believes are clues in the crime-scene evidence that suggest a second person may have been involved.

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Former FBI Profiler Weighs In

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image of Jim Clemente pointed to evidence he believes could indicate a second attacker was involved.
Source: @TZ SCANDAL WITH TOM ZENNER/YOUTUBE

Jim Clemente pointed to evidence he believes could indicate a second attacker was involved.

Clemente, a former New York State prosecutor and FBI profiler, discussed the theory during a podcast appearance with Tom Zenner and Kato Kaelin, Simpson's former tenant and a key witness in the case.

Simpson was acquitted of Brown and Goldman's murders in 1995.

He was later found liable for their deaths in a civil lawsuit, while continuing to deny responsibility until he died in 2024.

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Source: @TZ SCANDAL WITH TOM ZENNER/YOUTUBE

O.J. Simpson was acquitted in the criminal trial but later found liable for the victims' deaths.

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Ronald Goldman's Injuries Raise Questions

image of The former FBI profiler highlighted the defensive wounds found on Ron Goldman.
Source: MEGA

The former FBI profiler highlighted the defensive wounds found on Ron Goldman.

Clemente said the circumstances surrounding Goldman's injuries stood out to him.

"With the cuts in his jeans, in his pants that he was wearing at the time, the knife wounds could only have been made if both of his legs were elevated and bent and straightened out like he was kicking," Clemente said.

"And the only way that we behaviorally could figure out how that could happen is if somebody has him in a bear hug from behind and he's being stabbed by somebody in the front," he added.

"He's kicking, he's fighting for his life," Clemente continued. "It's a horrible, horrible scene."

He also noted that Goldman did not appear to have comparable defensive injuries on his arms.

"If he was punching and kicking, you would see the same kinds of wounds through his clothing on his arms because the person with the knife would have been lashing out," Clemente explained. "He wouldn't just stab his legs."

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Why OJ Simpson Would Need Help

image of Jim Clemente suggested Nicole Brown may have been the intended target of the attack.
Source: @TZ SCANDAL WITH TOM ZENNER/YOUTUBE

Jim Clemente suggested Nicole Brown may have been the intended target of the attack.

Clemente suggested Brown's children could have been one reason another person was allegedly involved.

"What if the kids aren't in bed yet?" Clemente asked. "What if the kids wake up and come down?"

He also rejected the idea that the killings were simply a spontaneous explosion of emotion, arguing that Brown was the intended target.

"Whoever committed this crime had an extreme amount of rage and anger in them," Clemente shared. "And they have been fantasizing about this for a long time. They planned this. This is not a disorganized crime. This is an organized crime."

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Accomplice Theory Resurfaces

image of Jim Clemente claimed he has a 'pretty good idea' who may have allegedly helped O.J. Simpson.
Source: MEGA

Jim Clemente claimed he has a 'pretty good idea' who may have allegedly helped O.J. Simpson.

According to Clemente, Goldman may have been an unintended victim after arriving at Brown's home to return glasses she had left at a restaurant.

"Of course, he thought she would be alone at that moment, but because she left the glasses there at the restaurant, somebody else showed up. That is an unexpected result," the ex-FBI profiler theorized.

When asked whether he knew who the alleged accomplice could have been, Clemente said he had a "pretty good idea" but did not identify the person.

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