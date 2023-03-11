Breakthrough Evidence On MH370's Disappearance Left Out Of Netflix Docuseries, Aerospace Engineer Claims

Bombshell evidence overlooked by Netflix’s MH370: The Plane That Disappeared docuseries is being slammed by the aerospace engineer who claims to know the approximate location of the doom Malaysian Airlines jet that vanished in the southern Indian Ocean, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Flight MH370 was traveling from Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia to Beijing Capital International Airport when it disappeared off the radars on March 8, 2014, with 239 people on board.

But Richard Godfrey was able to track the plane “from take-off until the end” by monitoring the disturbances or “anomalies” created by the Boeing 777 as it smacked into crisscrossing radio waves — likening the signals to “invisible tripwires.”