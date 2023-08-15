'Euphoria' Star Chloe Cherry Avoids Jail Time in Shoplifting Case, Ordered To Perform Community Service
Actress Chloe Cherry avoided being thrown behind bars for allegedly stealing a $28 blouse but will have to perform community service, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Euphoria star [real name: Elise Marilyn Jones] was recently sentenced as part of her criminal case in Pennsylvania.
The court documents revealed the judge allowed Cherry to enter into an Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program. Per the state's official website, the program is “usually for first-time offenders.”
“The program is intended to encourage offenders to make a fresh start after participating in a rehabilitative program and offers them the possibility of dismissal of charges and the expungement of the offender’s arrest record upon completion of the program,” the site explained.
Per the court filing, Cherry will have to perform 20 hours of community service, pay all financial obligations, maintain full-time employment, and comply with all rules and regulations of probation.
Further, the judge said the actress will have to submit to mandatory fingerprinting within 90 days if fingerprinting has not been completed. In addition, Cherry will have to pay $2,371 in fines and other costs.
- Zendaya and Tom Holland Using Their Spidey-Senses to Play Matchmakers For Pal Jenna Ortega
- Jacob Elordi's Alleged 61-Year-Old Stalker Could Get Off Scot-Free After Judge Issues Warning To 'Euphoria' Star
- Zendaya's Longtime Stylist Retires After Awkward Fashion Show Moment, Claims 'Lies' & 'False Narratives' Drove Decision
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in January, Cherry was charged with one count of misdemeanor retail theft. She was facing up to 2 years in jail.
Prosecutors claimed Cherry stole a $28 shirt from a store in the city of Lancaster on December 27, 2022. In court documents, the actress was accused of taking the clothing into a dressing room and then leaving without paying for it.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Cherry allegedly paid for other items using her credit card but didn’t tell the cashier about the blouse. According to a local report, police noted that the actress had a 2015 conviction for retail theft.
A rep for the star denied Cherry stole the clothing. "In December, there was confusion over a blouse that wasn’t properly charged to my client’s credit card. In no way did she 'admit' to taking the blouse, since that was not the case. This story seems to be more about a local store trading on a celebrity’s name more than anything else,” she claimed at the time.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, Cherry's Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud died at the age of 25.