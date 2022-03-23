Errol Flynn: Inside The FBI Files On The Hollywood Star Whose Deviant Sex Life Prompted A Federal Investigation

To millions he was the original A List heart-throb. But to the FBI he was a dangerous deviant.

The swashbuckling actor’s legendary lovemaking was fully documented by FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover’s minions, who seemed to revel in Errol Flynn’s sexual slipups but never quite managed to catch him doing anything illegal.

The Bureau’s conclusion: Flynn was “a highly sexed individual... a person of low moral character with absolutely no regard for women... Flynn has had an affair with every woman who has ever worked on the Warner Bros. lot... from grandmothers on down.”