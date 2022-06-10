Creditor Of Erika Jayne's Husband Demands 'RHOBH' Star's Former $10 Million Mansion Be Foreclosed On

The Pasadena mansion once shared by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne and her husband Tom Girardi has failed to find a buyer and now a creditor wants it sold off at auction.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, one of Girardi’s many creditors, Arsani Sidarous, has asked the court to move forward with an auction of the 4-bedroom, 9-bathroom 10,277 sq. ft. home.