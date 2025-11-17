EXCLUSIVE: Erika Jayne New Embezzlement Nightmare — Bravolebrity's Attorney Accused of 'Stealing Millions of Dollars' from the US Government To Fund Her 'Lavish Lifestyle'

According to the federal lawsuit, which RadarOnline.com has obtained, "the source of the funds that Wilkes used to pay, invest in, or loan Erika Jayne and her team, and to pay attorneys to defend Erika Jayne and team in other lawsuits, were two Covid loans from the Paycheck Protection Program ('PPP Loans') in the amounts of $2,393,079 and $2,000,000.

"The U.S. Small Business Administration forgave both of these loans, which were meant for salaries for employees who would otherwise be laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

To score the big payout, Wilkes allegedly lied about how many employees were on payroll, and falsely "represented to the PPP that his firm had 40 full-time positions more than it actually had."

Wilkes has yet to respond to the lawsuit.