Erika Jayne
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Erika Jayne's Death Wish — As Reality TV Star Prays for Her Estranged Husband Tom Girardi's Passing

Source: MEGA

Erika Jayne revealed a dark 'death wish' as the reality star reflects on Tom Girardi's fate and downfall.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 29 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Erika Jayne wishes estranged hubby Tom Girardi was dead – and that's a kind thought – because the convicted crook is 86 years old, has late-onset Alzheimer's disease and dementia, and faces suffering in misery behind bars for what will probably be the rest of his life, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

"I just kind of hoped he'd die before he'd go to prison, just so he could get it over with," said the 54-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, adding she doesn't know if she'll visit him to say goodbye. "[It] f**king sucks."

Fraud Shattered Their Lavish Life

Source: MEGA

A 2018 Lion Air crash settlement is part of the client funds Tom Girardi was accused of stealing.

Jayne, who also moonlights as a deejay named Pretty Mess, was married to the attorney for 21 years before filing for divorce in 2020 after their world came tumbling down due to his fraud.

Two years ago, Girardi was disbarred and being sued for stealing more than $15 million from his clients. A chunk of the dough was settlement money he'd stolen from the families of loved ones who died in a 2018 Lion Air flight.

He was accused of using the money to fund his gold-plated lifestyle with Jayne, who was exonerated of any wrongdoing in a civil suit.

Convicted of four counts of wire fraud, Girardi was sentenced to seven years in an L.A. slammer.

Still Heartbroken Over His Fate

Source: MEGA

Erika Jayne said she is 'heartbroken' and 'not over' Girardi's imprisonment following his wire fraud conviction.

But despite their separation, Jayne said she's still "not over" her broken ex's imprisonment and is "heartbroken" knowing that he will likely never see the light of day.

"Knowing that person and being married to that person for so long, then to see him walk down the courtroom steps like that, knowing he's going to die in prison, that's heavy on any level," she said.

Erika Moving On

John McPhee, a former special operations soldier who served in Afghanistan, is Jayne's new partner.
Source: @SOBTACTICAL/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

John McPhee, a former special operations soldier who served in Afghanistan, is Jayne's new partner.

Meanwhile, Jayne has moved on with a new guy – John McPhee, a 50-something former special operations soldier who served in Afghanistan and has worked as a bodyguard for Heidi Montag.

Jayne noted she recognized him from a podcast and "I thought, 'I'm gonna walk up and say hello.' So I did. I walked up, and I introduced myself, and I was like, 'Hey, my name is Erika, and I've seen a couple of podcasts. I'm a fan.'"

