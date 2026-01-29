EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Erika Jayne's Death Wish — As Reality TV Star Prays for Her Estranged Husband Tom Girardi's Passing

Jayne, who also moonlights as a deejay named Pretty Mess, was married to the attorney for 21 years before filing for divorce in 2020 after their world came tumbling down due to his fraud.

Two years ago, Girardi was disbarred and being sued for stealing more than $15 million from his clients. A chunk of the dough was settlement money he'd stolen from the families of loved ones who died in a 2018 Lion Air flight.

He was accused of using the money to fund his gold-plated lifestyle with Jayne, who was exonerated of any wrongdoing in a civil suit.

Convicted of four counts of wire fraud, Girardi was sentenced to seven years in an L.A. slammer.