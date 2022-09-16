‘Love & Hip Hop’ Stars Erica Mena & Safaree Settle Chaotic Divorce, He Agrees To Pay $4k A Month In Support

Erica Mena and Safaree's messy divorce saga has officially ended, following the couple reaching a private settlement. \n\nAccording to court records, the Love & Hip Hop power couple came to an agreement on the terms of their divorce — including $4,305 in child support each month owed by Safaree — during the arbitration.The couple has been seen together on multiple occasions after the divorce was filed — leading many to wonder if they were planning on reconciling. However, that turned out not to be the case \n\nWhile the VH1 couple was only officially married for under 2 years, the finalization of the divorce — which was originally filed by Mena in May 2021 — marks the end of the situation.Marital bliss came to an end in the summer of 2021 with a shocking allegation from Mena. She publicly accused her ex-husband of having an extramarital affair with Joe Budden’s ex, Kaylin Garcia, while she was pregnant with their second child. \n\nThe Love & Hip Hop star directly addressed the infidelity and Garcia on her Instagram story. \n\n“Kaylin, real talk I been in the shoes of dealing with a man who lived a double life, and I had no clue he was married, but you!,” wrote the distraught wife. \n\n“You know Safaree is married. Who don’t know that. Not to mention he real friends with Joe Budden, your ex,” she continued in the public Instagram story, “Safaree just had a baby who he hasn’t seen in 4 days that’s in the NICU. That’s also no secret. I’m blasting both of you since he told you to lay low tonight.”Following the Instagram blowout, Mena admitted to trashing her estranged husband’s personal belongings in a fit of rage over his cheating scandal. \n\nFollowing her outburst, records show she sent $4,000 to Safaree “to start replacing your sneakers,” however, the cost was a fraction of the estimated $30,000 in damages caused by bleach poured onto the sneakerhead’s prized collection. \n\nTo add more fuel to the fire, another public diss came from Mena. This time, disapproval was aimed at a new woman in her ex-husband’s life, Kimbella Matosos, whom she described as a “prostitute.”