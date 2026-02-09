Epstein Gets Rejected: Madonna Refused to Welcome Vile Pedo to Famous Bash... Despite Hollywood Stars Begging for His Presence at Luxury Events

Jeffrey Epstein rubbed shoulders with Hollywood's elite – being invited to the top film premieres and schmoozing with the A-list. There was barely a star he didn't have access to; however, even he came unstuck at the Oscars when he wanted a ticket to the hottest event in town – Madonna’s bash, which is famously known as "The Party."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the vile predator turned to fixer Ian Osborne, who, it appears from emails, was friends with the singer's manager, Guy Oseary.