Epstein Gets Rejected: Madonna Refused to Welcome Vile Pedo to Famous Bash... Despite Hollywood Stars Begging for His Presence at Luxury Events
Feb. 9 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein rubbed shoulders with Hollywood's elite – being invited to the top film premieres and schmoozing with the A-list. There was barely a star he didn't have access to; however, even he came unstuck at the Oscars when he wanted a ticket to the hottest event in town – Madonna’s bash, which is famously known as "The Party."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the vile predator turned to fixer Ian Osborne, who, it appears from emails, was friends with the singer's manager, Guy Oseary.
Epstein Tries to Make His Way to Madonna
On Sunday afternoon, February 24, 2013, Bill Gates' adviser and confidant, Boris Nikolic, emailed Epstein saying: "Madonna is having a big party at her house. Do you know how we could get in? It is after Elton john’s."
Epstein replied much later, around 11 pm, that "maybe Ian Osbourne can as guy."
Epstein Gets Rejected
But Osbourne didn't respond until 1:12 am on the Monday morning with bad news, saying: "I've just spoken to Guy's assistant M... it will be difficult this late in the day. They closed the list yesterday, as Madonna has to approve it, and only if Guy responds to the email I've sent him will it be doable."
This was one of the only times that Epstein got knocked back for such an illustrious event, as celebrities were falling over themselves to have Epstein at their events.
Emails show that his assistant, Lesley Goff, would email him and his underlings his timetable for the day and week, which would include the showbiz events he was attending, such as Angelina Jolie's premiere of First They Killed My Father on September 14, 2017.
On another occasion, just a few days later, Goff sent out an email with Epstein's itinerary on September 20, 2017, and it shows the circles Epstein moved in with it stating, "Nobel prize 3 pm, movie premiere 7.30 pm."
On March 6 of the same year, his diary included a fundraiser with Cate Blanchett at investor Steve Rattner and his wife Maureen White, for the refugee nonprofit, UNCHR.
The diary read: "Meryl Streep and Scarlette Johansen… 6.30pm."