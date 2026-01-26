EXCLUSIVE: Ambition-Fueled Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence's Barbie Battle — As A-Listers 'Plot to Topple Margot Robbie From Hollywood Lady Boss Top Spot'
Jan. 26 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Ambitious Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence are ganging up on longtime rival Margot Robbie as the Barbie beauty desperately hunts for another hit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Emma and Jen aren't just best friends. Their whole families are friends, and both of their respective production companies have real heat in the industry. They're overdue for the kind of team-up they're setting up with their Muppets-reviving Miss Piggy movie," an insider explained.
Chasing The Next Billion-Dollar Hit
"The objective is to top what Margot Robbie and hubby Tom Ackerley's LuckyChap managed with Barbie by turning a pop culture household name into a crazy, billion-dollar comedy hit."
While Barbie made bank, LuckyChap's 2025 follow-up Borderline failed to catch fire during its short theater stint, earning less than $300,000 at the global box office.
Now, the source shared La La Land's Stone, 37, and Silver Linings Playbook star Lawrence, 35, smell blood in the water.
Hollywood Powerhouses Smell Opportunity
The insider added: "Emma and Jen have more comedy experience than Margot, they have more Oscars than she does, and frankly, they have better relationships in Hollywood than Robbie has.
"Emma's husband, Dave McCary, is a deeply experienced comedy filmmaker, and he and Emma have become seriously respected producers in the last few years.
"Similarly, Jen is fearless and can stand shoulder to shoulder with the many Hollywood legends she has worked with in the last 15 years – everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio to Cate Blanchett.
"People are only skeptical of Jen until they work with her and see how hard she can work."
Power Balance In Hollywood Shifts
According to the source, Barbie's success in 2023 made Robbie, 35, the most powerful female filmmaker in Hollywood almost overnight – but her lofty position may be in jeopardy.
The insider said: "Emma and Jen are determined to take that title from her and they're doing it by working as a team and essentially monetizing the very serious and long-term friendship with each other that they have built up since both of them became famous a decade and a half ago.
"Margot and Tom should be worried because there's not a lot that Jen and Emma can't do when they put their minds to it."