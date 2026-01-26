Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Emma Stone
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Ambition-Fueled Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence's Barbie Battle — As A-Listers 'Plot to Topple Margot Robbie From Hollywood Lady Boss Top Spot'

Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence are allegedly plotting to challenge Margot Robbie's Hollywood power after 'Barbie.'
Source: MEGA

Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence are allegedly plotting to challenge Margot Robbie's Hollywood power after 'Barbie.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 26 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Ambitious Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence are ganging up on longtime rival Margot Robbie as the Barbie beauty desperately hunts for another hit, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

"Emma and Jen aren't just best friends. Their whole families are friends, and both of their respective production companies have real heat in the industry. They're overdue for the kind of team-up they're setting up with their Muppets-reviving Miss Piggy movie," an insider explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Chasing The Next Billion-Dollar Hit

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Sources said Margot Robbie faces renewed competition as Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence plan a joint project after 'Barbie.'
Source: MEGA

Sources said Margot Robbie faces renewed competition as Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence plan a joint project after 'Barbie.'

Article continues below advertisement

"The objective is to top what Margot Robbie and hubby Tom Ackerley's LuckyChap managed with Barbie by turning a pop culture household name into a crazy, billion-dollar comedy hit."

While Barbie made bank, LuckyChap's 2025 follow-up Borderline failed to catch fire during its short theater stint, earning less than $300,000 at the global box office.

Now, the source shared La La Land's Stone, 37, and Silver Linings Playbook star Lawrence, 35, smell blood in the water.

Article continues below advertisement

Hollywood Powerhouses Smell Opportunity

Article continues below advertisement
Insiders said Stone and Lawrence aim to surpass the success behind 'Barbie.'
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Stone and Lawrence aim to surpass the success behind 'Barbie.'

Article continues below advertisement

The insider added: "Emma and Jen have more comedy experience than Margot, they have more Oscars than she does, and frankly, they have better relationships in Hollywood than Robbie has.

"Emma's husband, Dave McCary, is a deeply experienced comedy filmmaker, and he and Emma have become seriously respected producers in the last few years.

"Similarly, Jen is fearless and can stand shoulder to shoulder with the many Hollywood legends she has worked with in the last 15 years – everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio to Cate Blanchett.

"People are only skeptical of Jen until they work with her and see how hard she can work."

Article continues below advertisement

Power Balance In Hollywood Shifts

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Kylie Jenner has been busted for using hand signals to keep Timothee Chalamet's eyes on her boobs.

Kinky Kylie Jenner BUSTED — For 'Constantly Using Hand Signals' to Keep 'Straying' Lover Timothée Chalamet's Eyes on Her Boobs!

Sam Asghari has praised Britney Spears, reflecting their time together remained a blessing in his life.

EXCLUSIVE: Why Sam Asghari is Suddenly Singing Britney Spears' Praises — And Reckons Their Time Together Was a 'Blessing'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Dave McCary is described as a key factor as Lawrence and Stone expand their producing ambitions.
Source: MEGA

Dave McCary is described as a key factor as Lawrence and Stone expand their producing ambitions.

According to the source, Barbie's success in 2023 made Robbie, 35, the most powerful female filmmaker in Hollywood almost overnight – but her lofty position may be in jeopardy.

The insider said: "Emma and Jen are determined to take that title from her and they're doing it by working as a team and essentially monetizing the very serious and long-term friendship with each other that they have built up since both of them became famous a decade and a half ago.

"Margot and Tom should be worried because there's not a lot that Jen and Emma can't do when they put their minds to it."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.