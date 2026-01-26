EXCLUSIVE: Ambition-Fueled Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence's Barbie Battle — As A-Listers 'Plot to Topple Margot Robbie From Hollywood Lady Boss Top Spot'

The insider added: "Emma and Jen have more comedy experience than Margot, they have more Oscars than she does, and frankly, they have better relationships in Hollywood than Robbie has.

"Emma's husband, Dave McCary, is a deeply experienced comedy filmmaker, and he and Emma have become seriously respected producers in the last few years.

"Similarly, Jen is fearless and can stand shoulder to shoulder with the many Hollywood legends she has worked with in the last 15 years – everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio to Cate Blanchett.

"People are only skeptical of Jen until they work with her and see how hard she can work."