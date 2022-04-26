Newly Surfaced Emails Reveal Hunter Biden Demanded His Brother's Widow Get Tested For HIV Following Their Affair

Newly released emails show that Hunter Biden practically begged his late brother’s widow, Hallie Biden, to get tested for HIV as the couple’s scandalous relationship came to an end in the summer of 2018, Radar has learned.

That is the bombshell revelation from a number of emails recently obtained by Daily Mail that show Hunter not only demanding Hallie get tested for the sexually transmitted virus, but he also demands that she share with him the results the moment they come back.