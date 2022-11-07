Elvis' Former Lover Linda Thompson's Final Hot & Heavy Moments With 'All Shook Up' Crooner REVEALED, Claims She Saved His Life '10 To 12 Times'
Former beauty queen Linda Thompson opened up about her passionate romance with the late Elvis Presley, RadarOnline.com has learned, detailing how she fell head-over-heels in love with the rock icon before sticking by his side during some of his lowest moments.
The ex-actress lost her virginity to Presley, going on to have a nearly five-year romance with the All Shook Up crooner.
Linda was just 22 when she and a friend were invited to a private film screening with Elvis, then 37, and his Memphis Mafia squad back in July 1972.
She said he took an instant liking to her after walking into the cinema looking "very grumpy." His demeanor changed when they locked eyes.
"Well, hello," he purred, according to Thompson.
"He sat next to me and nuzzled into my neck. I pulled away as I thought he was married still," she claimed. "He told me: 'Honey, we split up six months ago, I'm single.'"
Thompson said they "spent the night kissing and cuddling," raving over the magical experience they shared.
"It was every bit as sexy as you'd expect," she gushed. "Kissing Elvis was like plunging your lips into two soft, sweet marshmallows — his lips were so sexy and soft. He smelled so fresh — of the Neutrogena soap he used."
She later moved in with him and said they were "madly in love," describing him as "sensual and tender" in the bedroom.
Thompson recalled staring at him in awe, adding, "When he slept, I'd sometimes look at his face, the curvature of his high cheekbones, his aquiline nose and gorgeous lips."
The star claimed things later took a turn when he succumbed to his vices.
Thompson said she saved Presley's life "about ten to 12 times."
She also said the Baz Luhrmann-directed movie Elvis underplayed her role in his world.
"Every time Elvis was hospitalized, I'd share his room," she claimed. "The film showed his ex-wife, Priscilla, at his bedside. She never even visited him, let alone stayed."
"I struggled to accept the other women as I was faithful, but I was so addicted to loving him that I lost myself and what I wanted while he was addicted to drugs — they were his true mistress," Thompson also shared. "I was exhausted caring for him."
Two years after his death, Thompson met future husband Bruce Jenner, now known as Caitlyn Jenner, at a party.
They were married from 1981 to 1986 and share two sons.