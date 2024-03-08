Musk's jab was a response to another X (formerly Twitter) user, who complained about Scott donating billions of dollars to charitable organizations that "deal with issues of race and/or gender" and said that "her fund ought to be called The AWFL Fund. It's the ultimate aspirational expression of the most awful group in the US."

Musk has been openly critical of initiatives promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion. "DEI must DIE. The point was to end discrimination, not replace it with different discrimination," he wrote on Twitter in December. "'Diversity, Equity and Inclusion' are propaganda words for racism, sexism and other -isms. This is just as morally wrong as any other racism and sexism. Changing the target class doesn’t make it right!"