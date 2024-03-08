Elon Musk Slams Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife Mackenzie Scott Over DEI Donations
Elon Musk has taken to social media to slam Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott for her philanthropic efforts, RadarOnline.com can report.
"Super rich ex-wives who hate their former spouse' should be listed among 'Reasons that Western Civilization died," the Tesla CEO and tech billionaire, currently the second-richest man in the world, wrote on Wednesday in a tweet that has since been deleted.
Musk's jab was a response to another X (formerly Twitter) user, who complained about Scott donating billions of dollars to charitable organizations that "deal with issues of race and/or gender" and said that "her fund ought to be called The AWFL Fund. It's the ultimate aspirational expression of the most awful group in the US."
Musk has been openly critical of initiatives promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion. "DEI must DIE. The point was to end discrimination, not replace it with different discrimination," he wrote on Twitter in December. "'Diversity, Equity and Inclusion' are propaganda words for racism, sexism and other -isms. This is just as morally wrong as any other racism and sexism. Changing the target class doesn’t make it right!"
This isn't the first time that Musk has criticized Scott's charitable donations. In May 2022, Musk explained that he planned to vote Republican due to "unprovoked attacks by leading Democrats against me & a very cold shoulder to Tesla & SpaceX," which he attributed in part to "Mackenzie’s donation to PACs posing as charities."
"It's safe to say that MacKenzie [ahem] Scott is not exactly a big fan of her ex-husband. Unfortunately, a lot of others are getting caught in the crossfire," Musk added in a post on X.
- Elon Musk Spotted Out With Ex-Wife Justine Wilson At Star-Studded Halloween Bash After Twitter Takeover
- Elon Musk Going Through His Sad Boy Phase Since His Breakup With Grimes, Claims To Be 'Lonely' With Only His Dog To Keep Him Company
- 'Soros Hates Humanity': Elon Musk Attacks Billionaire Philanthropist George Soros During Late-night Twitter Tirade
Since receiving nearly $38 billion worth of Amazon shares in her divorce settlement from Bezos in 2019, Scott has given away over $16.5 billion to over 1,900 nonprofits, according to her Yield Giving website.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Musk's own donations have been much discussed this week. Although he announced that he will not donate to President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump following speculation fueled by a secret meeting with Republican donors, the tech billionaire's denial has since been called into question by political analysts.